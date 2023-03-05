Mhoni Vidente predicts a possible tragedy that will happen during Lent

Mhoni spoke about Lent and its meaning.

She made a disturbing prediction about tragedy during Lent.

She says wars will continue. Mhoni Vidente has shared a new episode of Los Astros con Mhoni Vidente where she spoke of how religion means different things to different people. She also warned of a possible tragedy involving a war during Lent. On the other hand, Mhoni also talked about the meaning of Lent and says that it is the time when “bad things” begin to happen. She says that a possible thermonuclear war could occur between two countries that have been fighting for several years. Mhoni Vidente shares the meaning of Lent In the video posted on Tuesday, Mhoni Vidente talks about Lent and shares some predictions. One is very disturbing. Mhoni said the following about Lent: “Lent has been repentance, knowing how to forgive, fully finding the spirituality of our life and knowing that Jesus defeated death, defeated the devil and hell.”

Mhone says that world problems begin during Lent The Cuban psychic continued saying that in these times, specifically during Lent, tragedies begin to happen throughout the world. She explained why this is. “Why do the attacks happen in Lent? When the Gulf War began it was in March 2001, the rebellions began. The lawsuits began because humans are determined to totally control everything. Courage is knowing which god is the legitimate one and which is the most important and wars begin,” said Mhoni Vidente.

Mhoni predicts a tragedy involving a war After explaining what Lent was and talking about why Jesus did it, Mhoni predicted an event that could happen during Lent. It involves the war between Russia and Ukraine, which has been going on for a year. Mhoni said: “And now, furing Lent, unfortunately it is seen that it will become more crude and Russia’s war with Ukraine will spread, involving China and the United States. It would be terrible to start a nuclear war. It would be terrible to think that one could even occur in the regions of Europe or Asia.”

Mhoni says that a lot of witchcraft happens during Lent On the other hand, the iconic psychic said witchcraft happens a lot during Lent, so she warned her listeners to be careful during this time. People seek to do more damage through black magic at this time of year. “It is when people do more witchcraft, during Lent, it is when they go to the churches for the ashes to do witchcraft, for holy water, take care, protect yourselves, do not fall into these temptations,” Mhoni said.