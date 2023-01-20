Why Babo of Cártel de Santa spent time in jail (PHOTOS)

The Cártel de Santa rapper’s dark past is revealed.

Why Babo spent time in jail.

Is he a murderer? Find out the whole truth. Babo of Cártel de Santa spent time in jail. Everyone has been talking about Babo recently, since an explicit video featuring the Cártel de Santa rapper was leaked. The 46-year-old Mexican has sparked a huge controversy after his OnlyFans video came to light. However, not everyone is saying good things about him since some things that many people didn't know about the life of the controversial rapper have surfaced. Apparently Babo spent time in jail for murder and was released in 2008. Why everyone is talking about Babo in Mexico All of Mexico went crazy after an explicit video of the of the Cártel de Santa rapper was leaked. The NSFW images of the rapper having sex with a woman were quite controversial, especially because he has genital beading, or pearling. The rapper was trending on Twitter for more than a day. However, even though it was thought that perhaps Babo would react negatively to this, the 46-year-old Mexican took it all in stride and even laughed with the hundreds of memes and jokes about the video.

Babo spent time in jail Now information about Eduardo Dávalos de Luna's, better known as Babo, past has come to light. It was reported that he rapper spent time in jail for an alleged homicide in 2007. According to Milenio, the Éxtasis rapper was accused of murder after "accidentally" killing his good friend Ulises Nayit Buenrostro, shooting him with a gun.

How the the tragic death happened The incident occurred on March 13, 2007, when Babo met up with his childhood friend Ulises Nayit and his driver known as 'Mickey' Juan Chávez. According to Vanguardia, Babo fired a .38 caliber at Ulises. He said it was an accident but the reports revealed that Ulises had been shot three times in the back. Babo later explained how the incident had occurred after the police arrested him and charged him with murder. Babo said his friend's death had been accidental and that he was defending himself from Chávez, who he did not get along with.

Babo composed a song about his experience Eduardo was imprisoned for nine months and was released after after paying a bail of $130,000 Mexican pesos in January 2008. According to Milenio, during his stay in prison, the rapper said that he reflected a lot on his life and what he was doing. A month after he was released from jail, the rapper released a new album where he included the song Cosas de la vida, where he talks about what happened to his friend, whom he accidentally killed, and his time in jail. I remember that afternoon that you came to visit me, just to let me know that Miguel Chávez the traitor was planning to kill me, to put me within range, because the dude carries fire, the only thing he talked about was that he was going to kill me, says a part of the song. LISTEN TO COSAS DE LA VIDA.