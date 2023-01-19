Babo of Cartel de Santa explains his OnlyFans content

After the leak of his explicit video, people are still talking about Babo.

In a recent interview, the Cartel de Santa rapper explains his OnlyFans content.

He reveals the reason why a YouTube video was taken down. Since yesterday, singer Eduardo Dávalos de Luna, better known as Babo, has been trending on social media after his explicit video was leaked. In a recent interview, which resurfaced regarding this “scandal” — that he seemed unperturbed about — the Cartel de Santa rapper explains what his OnlyFans content is about. The composer and music producer was visited by Roberto Martínez, creator of Mexican content, in Babilonia, located in Santa Catarina, Nuevo León. He gave an exclusive interview where he talked about various topics. So far, the video has more than three million views. Babo was about to release his controversial video On January 9 this interview was shared on Roberto Martínez’s official YouTube channel, days before the music video for the song Piensa en mí was released. This is what Babo said about it: “A version is going to come out on YouTube following all the rules and policies of the internet and the original or ‘hardcore’ version is going to be on OnlyFans.” He explained that the reason he started an OnlyFans account was because he could no longer be himself on platforms like Instagram: “I saw that suddenly they wanted us Mexicans not to be Mexicans, that what makes us laugh would not make us laugh. We would not speak as we speak, that we would not express ourselves as we express ourselves and they kept putting us in a lane of manners, customs and ways that are not very typical of our country and our culture.”

Babo reveals the reason why a video was taken down Without letting much time pass, the Cartel de Santa rapper commented on what happened to him when he released the video for the song Clika nostra: “When I shared that video, boom, they deleted it and I spoke to the bato on YouTube, to the one in Miami, and he told me that it had been because it was very violent, explicitly. And I told him that obviously it was a recreation, that it was not real.” “I feel that I am doing my jale (work) well because for me that is what representing is, representing what is happening in my environment, in my life, around me, with my compas, my city, what my people are experiencing. That for me is representing, talking about it in my songs not from a critical point, ‘conscience rap’, I better talk about things how they are,” said Babo.

“I am very proud of my huerca“ What few know is that Babo has two children. One of them he calls Babillo, and the other is named Bárbara, better known as Barbarela. She has followed in the footsteps of her famous father in the world of music. Recently, she released her new album and the singer whose leaked OnlyFans video recently went viral, spoke about her. “I am very proud of my huerca, and not only because it is my huerca, but because I see how the razilla attacks her and how she takes out the critic, you know? Because a thing like that happened to me too… They have attacked me and they have called me mam… and I think that what has me here is that, having taken out the pin… work to see… and that it is worth three kilos to see …what people say and take out my jale and that was precisely what I taught my daughter.”

Do fans compare him to Shakira? It didn’t take long for users to react to what Babo said about his decision to create an OnlyFans account as well as what he revealed about having a video taken down on YouTube. Someone, one way or another, mentioned Colombian singer Shakira: “El Babo appears in his OnlyFans videos embracing between two people who wear Casio watches and drive Twingos.” “Babo has a mouth full of reason, that’s why it’s cool and clear!” “Cabr… what he said: ‘They want us Mexicans not to be Mexicans’, clear, the ways in which we express ourselves is part from us.” “It’s not that I’m drugged, it’s that Babo is talking for a 1.75 speed video.”(CLICK TO SEE THE VIDEO HERE)