Who are Lionel Messi’s ex-girlfriends?

The Argentine player has always been very reserved about his private life.

Find out about Messi’s exes.

Who are Messi’s ex-girlfriends? The Argentine player, one of the most successful of all time, has always kept his private life out of the spotlight. Since 2009, he has been in a relationship with Antonela Roccuzzo, whom he married in June 2017.

The couple lives with their three children in Paris, where Messi plays for the PSG club. Although everything seems to indicate that they have never had any problems, the reality is that, on more than one occasion, the media have suggested that the world champion could have had other relationships!

In an interview on Argentine television in 2009, Lionel Messi confirmed that he was in a romantic relationship. However, it was not until 2010, after the World Cup in South Africa, that he made his romance with Antonela Roccuzzo official.

But who are Messi’s exes? Some reports indicate that in 2008, before the player began dating Roccuzzo, and at the beginning of his successful career with Barcelona, ​​he dated Luciana Salazar, an Argentine model.