Who are Lionel Messi’s ex-girlfriends?
Who are Messi’s ex-girlfriends? The Argentine player, one of the most successful of all time, has always kept his private life out of the spotlight. Since 2009, he has been in a relationship with Antonela Roccuzzo, whom he married in June 2017.
The couple lives with their three children in Paris, where Messi plays for the PSG club. Although everything seems to indicate that they have never had any problems, the reality is that, on more than one occasion, the media have suggested that the world champion could have had other relationships!
In an interview on Argentine television in 2009, Lionel Messi confirmed that he was in a romantic relationship. However, it was not until 2010, after the World Cup in South Africa, that he made his romance with Antonela Roccuzzo official.
But who are Messi’s exes? Some reports indicate that in 2008, before the player began dating Roccuzzo, and at the beginning of his successful career with Barcelona, he dated Luciana Salazar, an Argentine model.
Macarena Lemos and Claudia Ciardone: Is one of them Messi’s ex-girlfriend?
There are two names come up regarding Lionel Messi’s love life. On social media the PSG player makes it clear he considers Antonela Roccuzzo the love of his life. However, this does not mean rumors of affairs with personalities like Macarena Lemos don’t pop up. Lemos is an Argentine model who claims to have had an affair with Messi.
Another of Lionel Messi’s possible ex-girlfriends is Claudia Ciardone. However, everything seems to indicate that the romance did not prosper because the Argentine model did not take Messi seriously, as he sent an intermediary to ask her out. To this day, Ciardone describes the Argentine as a simple and humble person, but too shy for her.
The controversy between Messi and Larissa Riquelme
Luciana Riquelme is not Messi’s ex-girlfriend, but she was involved in one of the biggest controversies that the player has faced. After the 2010 World Cup in South Africa, the Paraguayan model and actress Paraguayan declared that Messi had offered her money in exchange for sex.
This affected Lionel Messi’s personal life. He was at the peak of his career with Barcelona and the Argentine team, in addition to the fact that he had been dating his current wife, Antonela Roccuzzo, for nearly a year.
Lionel Messi and Antonela Roccuzzo’s love story
Lionel Messi and Antonela Roccuzzo’s love story began in 1998, when the two were just children who met on a beach in Argentina. It was during those summer vacations that an adolescent friendship was born and, little by little, grew into a torrid romance which continues today.
Despite the fact that Messi and Roccuzzo lived in different cities for a long time, they always maintained communication and in 2017 they got married in a ceremony attended by great sports and show business figures such as Shakira, Piqué, Neymar and several of his teammates from the Argentine team.