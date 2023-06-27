What is PrEP treatment?

One pill a day reduces the likelihood of HIV infection by 99%.

PrEP treatment is free for most people in the US.

PrEP (pre-exposure prophylaxis) treatment can reduce the likelihood of contracting HIV through sex or injection drug use, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

PrEP treatment is approved by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), and has been shown to be safe and effective in preventing HIV infection.

WhatisPrEP.org defines pre-exposure prophylaxis as the use of a daily medication to help a person remain HIV negative. This treatment must be provided by a doctor who will evaluate you and ensure it is safe for you to take the medication.

The best known pills for PrEP treatment are Truvada® and Descovy®. Truvada is recommended for people at risk of contracting HIV through sex or injection drug use, while Descovy is for people at risk of contracting HIV through sex.