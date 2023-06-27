What is PrEP treatment?
- One pill a day reduces the likelihood of HIV infection by 99%.
- PrEP treatment is free for most people in the US.
PrEP (pre-exposure prophylaxis) treatment can reduce the likelihood of contracting HIV through sex or injection drug use, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
PrEP treatment is approved by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), and has been shown to be safe and effective in preventing HIV infection.
WhatisPrEP.org defines pre-exposure prophylaxis as the use of a daily medication to help a person remain HIV negative. This treatment must be provided by a doctor who will evaluate you and ensure it is safe for you to take the medication.
The best known pills for PrEP treatment are Truvada® and Descovy®. Truvada is recommended for people at risk of contracting HIV through sex or injection drug use, while Descovy is for people at risk of contracting HIV through sex.
PrEP treatment is safe and effective
The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved the use of the PrEP treatment after reviewing various research studies certifying that the medication is safe and effective in preventing HIV infection.
Anyone who wants to prevent the spread of the HIV virus must take one PrEP treatment pill daily. It takes at least a week to achieve the highest level of protection when exposed to the virus. However, it is essential to continue taking the medicine daily to achieve an effectiveness of 99% protection against the virus.
HIV infection statistics continue to cause concern in the United States
Statistics indicate that around 1.1 million people in the United States are HIV positive, according to Healthine. However, 15% of that total number do not know that they are infected with HIV.
The World Health Organization continues to urge people to use condoms correctly to prevent HIV infection. Added to this, PrEP treatment continues to be an effective option to prevent the risk of contracting the virus through sexual contact or injection drug use.
PrEP treatment is not suitable for everyone
People wishing to receive PrEP treatment in the United States should consult their primary care physician or non-profit organizations involved with initiatives to counter the spread of HIV.
Before receiving PrEP treatment, there are a series of steps that must be followed. You must consult a doctor so that they ensure that you are HIV negative and don’t have any other conditions that would make PrEP unsafe for you.