Search

Press "Enter" to search and "ESC" to close.
Inicio » English » Pride » What is a drag queen?

What is a drag queen?

By 
Suscríbete a Nuestro Boletín
Recibe por email las noticias más destacadas
¿Qué es una Drag Queen?
Shutterstock
  • What is a drag queen?
  • Drag is an art form that has been around for centuries.
  • Every drag performance celebrates the pride of the gender diverse community.

What is a drag queen? Drag is a gender-bending art form in which a person dresses in clothing and makeup intended to exaggerate a specific gender identity.

LGBTQ and ALL states that while many drag queens are gay or queer men, some are transgender and cisgender women.

How was drag born?

How did the art of drag queens come about?
Shutterstock

Drag has been popular since ancient Greece and was also common in Shakespeare’s time, according to LGBTQ and ALL.

In the 19th century, drag queens began using the platform as performance art, especially in vaudeville shows.

Who was the first known drag queen?

Who was the first drag man in history?
Shutterstock

William Dorsey Swann is known as the first male drag queen. In the early 1880s, Swann organized drag dances at his house.

According to The Nation, Swann was a former slave who endured the Civil War, racism, police surveillance, torture behind bars and other injustices before becoming the first activist to lead a queer resistance group.

What is does a drag performance involve?

What does a drag queen performance consist of?
Shutterstock

A drag queen performance consists of a lip-synced musical number featuring iconic diva songs. There is often dancing and comedy as well.

Drag queens perform at a variety of venues from nightclubs to drag brunches.

RuPaul is one of today’s most recognizable drag queens

RuPaul is one of today's most recognizable Drag
Shutterstock

RuPaul Andre Charles, known artistically as RuPaul, is an American drag queen, television personality, actor, musician, and model who produces, hosts, and judges the television competition RuPaul’s Drag Race.

The 62-year-old star has been honored with 12 Primetime Emmy Awards, three GLAAD Media Awards, one Critics’ Choice Television Award, two Billboard Music Awards and one Tony Award.

Etiquetas:
Pride
Related post
Regresar al Inicio
ADVERTISEMENT
Related Stories
¿Qué es una Drag Queen?

What is a drag queen?
¿Qué es una persona no binaria?

What does it mean to be non-binary?
La Casa Blanca dijo que Biden no fue anestesiado para el procedimiento.

Joe Biden vows to fight to protect LGBTQ rights in the US
Lele Pons: El papá de la cantante es abiertamente homosexual

Singer Lele Pons supports her gay dad
Karina: Conoce al hijo trans de la cantante venezolana

Meet Xander: Venezuelan singer Karina’s trans son