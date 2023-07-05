What is a drag queen?

Drag is an art form that has been around for centuries.

Every drag performance celebrates the pride of the gender diverse community.

What is a drag queen? Drag is a gender-bending art form in which a person dresses in clothing and makeup intended to exaggerate a specific gender identity.

LGBTQ and ALL states that while many drag queens are gay or queer men, some are transgender and cisgender women.

How was drag born?

Drag has been popular since ancient Greece and was also common in Shakespeare’s time, according to LGBTQ and ALL.

In the 19th century, drag queens began using the platform as performance art, especially in vaudeville shows.