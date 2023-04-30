1 in 4 young people in the LGTBQ+ community use neutral pronouns.

25% of people who use pronouns prefer neutral ones.

Understand the importance of pronouns.

What is the importance of pronouns? Understand how you can use language to be an ally to the LGTB+ community, which in recent years has seen an increase in physical and verbal attacks. The correct use of pronouns is an important way to respect the autonomy and essence of each person.

According to a survey by The Trevor Project, teenagers belonging to the LGTBQ+ community prefer the use of non-binary pronouns, although in more recent years younger people have opted for neopronouns.

What is the importance of pronouns? To many people, the use of pronouns might seem like a fad or a trend that will go out of style. However, for people whose gender identity is different from that established by social norms, pronouns are extremely important, since their correct use implies respect, reaffirmation, security and validation.

In most cases, people will tell you their preferred pronouns either in person, on their social media, in their email signature, or by other means. If a person doesn’t tell you what their pronouns are, you can use their name and, if you accidentally get their preferred pronouns wrong, simply apologize and try not to repeat the mistake.