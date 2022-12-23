Warning about red food dye found in Doritos, Skittles, Pepsi and Gatorade
Experts have issued a warning about a red food dye used in many foods. The dye can cause inflammatory bowel diseases. It is called Red 40 or Allura red.
Warning about Red 40 food coloring. Popular snacks could cause painful diseases. Some health experts are warning about a study showing that a common food coloring could cause serious illnesses.
This new study was published in the journal Nature Communications and has revealed that a common red food coloring may increase the risk of inflammatory bowel diseases, which affect an estimated three million Americans, according to the Crohn’s and Colitis Foundation.
This food coloring is called Red 40 or Allura red. This additive was found in many popular snacks and drinks, including Skittles, Doritos, and Pepsi, as well as some cosmetics.
A red food coloring used in popular children’s snacks and drinks has been linked to worrying erosion of the body. According to studies, it can trigger inflammation of the large intestine if eaten regularly.
Why is Red 40 harmful
The latest study from McMaster University, published in the aforementioned journal, showed that when products containing the dye are consumed daily, test subjects had an increased risk of developing inflammatory bowel disease (IBD).
IBD, or colitis and Crohn's disease, is a chronic condition that causes abdominal pain, cramping or bloating, recurrent or bloody diarrhea, weight loss, and extreme tiredness. There is no cure for these conditions, which can vary in severity.
“What we have found is striking and alarming”
They say the study was conducted in mice and reflects Western diets. They found that the mice that consumed the highest amounts of Red 40 showed higher levels of serotonin and interfered with healthy bacteria in the colon, leading to inflammation and ulcers in the digestive tract, according to the study and New York Post.
"What we have found is striking and alarming, as this common synthetic food dye is a possible dietary trigger for IBDs," McMaster University researcher Waliul Khan, lead author of the study, said in a statement.
“This research is a significant advance in alerting the public”
While the use of food dyes has increased over the years, studies on their effect on the gut are scant as of yet. “This research is a significant advance in alerting the public on the potential harms of food dyes that we consume daily,” Professor Waliul Khan said, according to The Sun.
"These findings have important implications for the prevention and management of intestinal inflammation. The literature suggests that Allura Red consumption also affects certain allergies, immune disorders, and behavioral problems in children, such as attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD)," Khan added.