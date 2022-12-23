Warning about red food dye found in Doritos, Skittles, Pepsi and Gatorade

Experts have issued a warning about a red food dye used in many products.

This new study was published in the journal Nature Communications and has revealed that a common red food coloring may increase the risk of inflammatory bowel diseases, which affect an estimated three million Americans, according to the Crohn’s and Colitis Foundation.

This food coloring is called Red 40 or Allura red. This additive was found in many popular snacks and drinks, including Skittles, Doritos, and Pepsi, as well as some cosmetics.

