The US reveals World Cup Qatar 2022 roster and there's a few surprises

The United States reveals World Cup Qatar 2022 roster. Ricardo Pepi has been left off of the list. "This is our moment."

The United States team headed to the World Cup truly belongs to the video generation. The players who received a FaceTime call from coach Gregg Berhalter were on their way to Qatar and those who received audio calls did not make the cut.

"I think the best part of it the last couple of days was really seeing genuine smiles from the guys when I told them, and that's priceless," Berhalter said Wednesday night after the televised announcement of his 26-player roster.

Tim Ream, Haji Wright, Joe Scally and Sean Johnson made it. Ricardo Pepi, Zack Steffen, Paul Arriola and Jordan Pefok fell short.

US World Cup Qatar 2022 roster revealed

Norwich's Josh Sargent and Antalyspor's Wright beat Pepi, the 19-year-old whose three qualifying goals were second to Christian Pulisic's five. Berhalter rated Sargent playing in England's second-tier League Championship better than Pepi in the Dutch Eredivisie, especially with the United States opening the tournament against Wales on November 21 and facing England four days later before finishing against Iran on November 29th.

"The Dutch League is a great league, but it doesn't bring the same physicality that the Premier League and the Championship bring," said Berhalter. "Ricardo Pepi could have a great argument as to why he should be there, and I can understand that argument."

Players began receiving text messages from Berhalter on Sunday afternoon: "Are you available?" He spent three days combing through the list, then turned to just over a dozen who faced the devastation of coming up short.

There were a few surprises in the US World Cup Qatar 2022 roster

On what appears to be the youngest of the 32 teams by average age, 29-year-old right-back DeAndre Yedlin is the only holdover from the 2014 World Cup. Yedlin, Pulisic, Kellyn Acosta and Ream are the remaining players from the infamous loss in Trinidad that prevented the Americans from reaching the 2018 tournament.

"This could be a bit of a redemption or revenge tour if you want to call it that," Yedlin said. "This is our time to really, I don't want to apologize for that, but to show how much we want it."

They are motivated

With central defenders Miles Robinson and Chris Richards sidelined with injuries, the 35-year-old Ream returns to the national team for the first time since the first qualifying round in September 2021. Ream has not played in the last four qualifying windows, as Berhalter preferred more mobile options, he was later drafted over Mark McKenzie and Erik-Palmer Brown.

"He's playing in the best league in the world and he's playing at a very high level," Berhalter said.

Cameron Carter-Vickers, son of former NBA player Howard Carter, was also cast as center back. Carter-Vickers, Johnson, goalie Ethan Horvath, Scally and Wright did not appear in any of the 14 qualifiers.

"These last few days have been extremely difficult"

Shaq Moore was chosen as backup over Reggie Cannon and Cristian Roldan ahead of Malik Tillman in midfield, where Berhalter called Arriola "the odd man out".

"These last few days have been extremely difficult. Some of the hardest I've had in a long time," Arriola wrote on Twitter. "I'm heartbroken."

Johnson, 33, was a surprise pick over Steffen, who started six qualifiers. He was sitting on a couch in his home in Hoboken, New Jersey.

With information from the Associated Press.