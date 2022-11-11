The US reveals World Cup Qatar 2022 roster and there’s a few surprises

The United States reveals World Cup Qatar 2022 roster.

Ricardo Pepi has been left off of the list.

“This is our moment.”

The United States team headed to the World Cup truly belongs to the video generation. The players who received a FaceTime call from coach Gregg Berhalter were on their way to Qatar and those who received audio calls did not make the cut.

“I think the best part of it the last couple of days was really seeing genuine smiles from the guys when I told them, and that’s priceless,” Berhalter said Wednesday night after the televised announcement of his 26-player roster. Tim Ream, Haji Wright, Joe Scally and Sean Johnson made it. Ricardo Pepi, Zack Steffen, Paul Arriola and Jordan Pefok fell short.

US World Cup Qatar 2022 roster revealed

Norwich’s Josh Sargent and Antalyspor’s Wright beat Pepi, the 19-year-old whose three qualifying goals were second to Christian Pulisic’s five. Berhalter rated Sargent playing in England’s second-tier League Championship better than Pepi in the Dutch Eredivisie, especially with the United States opening the tournament against Wales on November 21 and facing England four days later before finishing against Iran on November 29th.

“The Dutch League is a great league, but it doesn’t bring the same physicality that the Premier League and the Championship bring,” said Berhalter. “Ricardo Pepi could have a great argument as to why he should be there, and I can understand that argument.” Players began receiving text messages from Berhalter on Sunday afternoon: “Are you available?” He spent three days combing through the list, then turned to just over a dozen who faced the devastation of coming up short.