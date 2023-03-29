Ukrainian junior boxing champion Maskym Galinichev dies at 22 (PHOTOS)
Maskym Galinichev dies. The sports world is mourning the loss of a world boxing star. On March 27 it was reported that Maskym Galinichev was killed in the war with Russia at just 22 years old. He was a Ukrainian boxing champion and was recognized as one of the best in the ring.
Although the news just broke, official reports indicate he died on March 10. Maskym was the winner of the 2017 European Junior Championship. Here’s what we know about his tragic death.
Maskym Galinichev died in combat
The Ukrainian boxer was only 22 years old and died in combat, according to Marca. He was recruited in the eastern region of Lugansk. According to initial reports by EFE, he volunteered for the army.
Maskym had been wounded twice in the war. In 2018, he was awarded a medal at the Junior Olympic Games, where he was recognized as one of the most promising boxers of his generation in Ukraine.
He had a promising future
The young boxer, who went to war for his country, belonged to the 25th Sicheslav Airborne Assault Troop Brigade, according to El Tiempo. However, the fact that they continue to send athletes to war is being questioned, since more than 230 athletes have died so far.
The Ukrainian government, sports federations and the country’s National Olympic Committee demand that these promising athletes no longer be put in active combat as casualties continue to rise.
Internet users mourn Maskym Galinichev’s death
Internet users mourn Maskym. “On March 10, 2018 Youth Olympic Games silver medalist Maksym Galinichev gave his life for independent Ukraine,” said Vladyslav Heraskevych.
“In the spring of 2022, Maksym refused to participate in the European Boxing Championships and volunteered for the airborne stormtroopers. Glory to the Hero,” wrote two-time Olympic champion Vladyslav Heraskevych on Twitter.
The ravages of the war in Ukraine
It is really tragic that so many young and promising athletes cannot achieve their dreams in a country that is at war. Twitter users have been commenting on the sad news. “Sadness. Maskym Galinichev (22) died in combat in Lugansk defending his country, he served in the Ukrainian Sycheslav Airborne Brigade,” one user said.
“Ukrainian junior boxing champion dies on the front lines Maskym Galinichev, pitiful.” So far, more than seven million people have left Ukraine for different countries in Europe, the United Nations reported according to Marca.