Maskym Galinichev died in the war with Russia.

The 22-year-old Ukrainian boxer had his whole life ahead of him.

What Ukraine asks of athletes.

Maskym Galinichev dies. The sports world is mourning the loss of a world boxing star. On March 27 it was reported that Maskym Galinichev was killed in the war with Russia at just 22 years old. He was a Ukrainian boxing champion and was recognized as one of the best in the ring.

Although the news just broke, official reports indicate he died on March 10. Maskym was the winner of the 2017 European Junior Championship. Here’s what we know about his tragic death.

Maskym Galinichev died in combat

The Ukrainian boxer was only 22 years old and died in combat, according to Marca. He was recruited in the eastern region of Lugansk. According to initial reports by EFE, he volunteered for the army.

Maskym had been wounded twice in the war. In 2018, he was awarded a medal at the Junior Olympic Games, where he was recognized as one of the most promising boxers of his generation in Ukraine.