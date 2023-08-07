Chapter 17 Summary of La Huella OVNI.

The podcast focuses this time on the Chilean military pilot Rodrigo Bravo Garrido.

The UFO sightings in Chile are frequent.

In the program «La Huella OVNI» presented by Jorge Luis Sucksdorf, we’ll meet a Chilean military pilot named Rodrigo Bravo Garrido.

He’s an expert on the subject and will tell us some experiences and surprising cases of UFO sightings in Chile.

Rodrigo tells us that his interest in UFOs began when he was a military pilot and was asked to conduct an investigation into these mysterious flying objects.

Since then, he has been studying and helping in cases related to UFOs.

Narrations of Rodrigo Bravo Garrido

Jorge asks Rodrigo what has been the most surprising case he has experienced.

Rodrigo mentions a sighting that occurred in 2012, when he and other people saw a strange light that descended diagonally and then disappeared without explanation.

Although they can’t explain it, they call it an «unidentified aerial phenomenon» because no one knows what it was.

They also talk about another famous case in Chile.