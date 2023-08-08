Summary of topics from Episode 19 of «La Huella OVNI»

The Mysteries of the Cutral Co Case

Discussion on the Vidal Case

In this episode, Jorge Luis Sucksdorf talked about the Cutral Co Case and the Vidal Case, both popular UFO phenomena in Argentina.

On August 11th of that year, near Cutral Co, the Luna family captured strange lights in the sky with their camera.

They were from a UFO. But they weren’t the only ones who saw it. Miguel Taboada and two siblings also witnessed it up close.

Daniel López, from the Sephora group, researched this event. In his interview, he said they found more people who saw the UFO.

Ufo sightings in Argentina

A lady, the wife of one of the first witnesses, said she was very close to the UFO. She even saw something like a ladder or a door opening!

Moreover, a police unit called Gendarmería also investigated the event and recorded what they saw.

This UFO is special because many people saw it, and the whole event lasted about an hour.

People say the UFO had bright lights and seemed to be made of metal. That night, weird things also happened with the weather and electricity.