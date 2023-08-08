UFOs in Argentina: Cutral Co Case and Vidal Case
UFO sightings in Argentina have been a highly impactful topic in the country. Here, we present 2 of the most popular ones with the best information.
In this episode, Jorge Luis Sucksdorf talked about the Cutral Co Case and the Vidal Case, both popular UFO phenomena in Argentina.
On August 11th of that year, near Cutral Co, the Luna family captured strange lights in the sky with their camera.
They were from a UFO. But they weren’t the only ones who saw it. Miguel Taboada and two siblings also witnessed it up close.
Daniel López, from the Sephora group, researched this event. In his interview, he said they found more people who saw the UFO.
Ufo sightings in Argentina
A lady, the wife of one of the first witnesses, said she was very close to the UFO. She even saw something like a ladder or a door opening!
Moreover, a police unit called Gendarmería also investigated the event and recorded what they saw.
This UFO is special because many people saw it, and the whole event lasted about an hour.
People say the UFO had bright lights and seemed to be made of metal. That night, weird things also happened with the weather and electricity.
The Vidal Case
Daniel López also emphasized the importance of the Gendarmería’s interest in the case. He mentions a Gendarmería magazine acknowledged the good work Sephora did in this investigation.
But this isn’t the only shocking UFO event In 1968 in Argentina, there was another strange incident called the «Vidal Case.»
The Vidal family was vacationing in Chascomús and decided to visit relatives in Maipú.
During their journey, they encountered an extremely dense fog, a common occurrence in that area.
Surrounded by light
But something strange happened within the fog. Suddenly, a bright light enveloped them. They felt their car lifting, and then they fainted.
When they woke up, they found themselves in an unfamiliar place, and it was daytime. They realized their car was somewhat scorched, but it still started up.
The craziest part? People they met told them they were in Mexico!
When they went to the Argentina consulate in Mexico, they discovered that two days had passed since they left Chascomús.
Different times
Oddly enough, their watches displayed a different time and day. In the end, they returned to Argentina and left their car in Mexico, although there are varying stories about what happened to the vehicle.
This case is well-known in Argentina, and many people have tried to understand what occurred. While there are numerous theories, the real story remains a mystery.
The UFO sightings in Argentina and the world are more frequent now or perhaps now we feel more confortable talking about this.
As we always say, it’s best to keep an open mind, consider the phenomenon from multiple perspectives, and realize there might be more than one answer.
