We offer you the topics covered in episode 3 of «Huella OVNI»

Theories about crop circles or agroglifos are discussed.

Argentina is of interest due to the large number of UFO sightings it has.

Episode three of the series «Huella OVNI» presents a space for reflection on the UFO phenomenon. The host, Jorge Luis, devotes himself to answering questions and addressing topics related to sightings of unidentified flying objects.

The main topic discussed in the episode is that of crop circles or agroglifos, mysterious formations that appear in cornfields and other crops. Jorge Luis mentions that these circles have been the subject of debate and controversy. Some people believe they are artistic creations made by humans, while others argue they are extraterrestrial. Listen to the latest broadcast of La Huella OVNI by clicking here.

Jorge Luis shares his own experience trying to recreate a crop circle with experts, but the differences in the crop patterns and the absence of human footprints suggest that some of these circles could have an unknown origin.

In addition to crop circles, we also talk about the area of Córdoba, Argentina, which has been associated with UFO sightings. It involves the legend of an intraterrestrial base called «Erks» in Cerro Uritorco. Supposedly, it houses a technological civilization or a white brotherhood. Although no material evidence has been found, many residents of the area have reported sightings and strange experiences.