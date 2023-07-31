The UFO Trace: Crop circles, ley lines, and a secret base in Argentina
In Episode 3 of UFO Trace, Jorge Luis explores the mysteries of crop circles. We also discuss the legend of Erks in Córdoba, Argentina.
- We offer you the topics covered in episode 3 of «Huella OVNI»
- Theories about crop circles or agroglifos are discussed.
- Argentina is of interest due to the large number of UFO sightings it has.
Episode three of the series «Huella OVNI» presents a space for reflection on the UFO phenomenon. The host, Jorge Luis, devotes himself to answering questions and addressing topics related to sightings of unidentified flying objects.
The main topic discussed in the episode is that of crop circles or agroglifos, mysterious formations that appear in cornfields and other crops. Jorge Luis mentions that these circles have been the subject of debate and controversy. Some people believe they are artistic creations made by humans, while others argue they are extraterrestrial. Listen to the latest broadcast of La Huella OVNI by clicking here.
Listen to Podcast «La Huella OVNI» click here
Jorge Luis shares his own experience trying to recreate a crop circle with experts, but the differences in the crop patterns and the absence of human footprints suggest that some of these circles could have an unknown origin.
In addition to crop circles, we also talk about the area of Córdoba, Argentina, which has been associated with UFO sightings. It involves the legend of an intraterrestrial base called «Erks» in Cerro Uritorco. Supposedly, it houses a technological civilization or a white brotherhood. Although no material evidence has been found, many residents of the area have reported sightings and strange experiences.
Ley lines in the UFO phenomenon
This episode also includes «ley lines,» which are energy pathways proposed by Aimé Michel in the 1950s. It suggests that these lines connect points of historical and cultural importance, such as the pyramids in Egypt and Stonehenge in England. According to this theory, they may be related to UFO activity.
The host emphasizes that the interest in the UFO phenomenon has increased, and people are paying more attention to the sky, leading to more reported sightings. He also mentions that the current context of uncertainty and chaos may influence the need to seek answers in inexplicable phenomena.
Discover detailed information in this episode
«Crop circles, agroglifos, and Erks» is what we delve into in episode 3 of «Huella OVNI.» We remind you that this is a space for reflecting on the UFO phenomenon and sharing experiences and theories related to sightings and mysteries in the sky. It is a space for open minds who enjoy respectfully sharing information.