Will he collaborate with Peso Pluma? Mateo Palacios Corazzina, better known as Trueno, is one of the most popular Argentine rappers these days. At only 21, he has already achieved global success. Trueno spoke exclusively to MundoNow about his new plans with Amazon Music and what he thinks of a collaboration with Peso Pluma. In addition, he made some statements about his ex, singer Nicki Nicole, and commented on his relationship with Argentine producer Bizarrap. Trueno talks to MundoNow about his new plans with Amazon Music The Argentine rapper began talking about his new project with Amazon Music, which will be in charge of producing a documentary called Hip-Hop X Siempre, bringing together the faces of the genre in one great experience for their fans. «Well, I’m always very grateful to the people of Amazon, what is going to come out soon will be very useful for all those people who seek to delve into Latin hip-hop culture. It’s a very large platform that the people of Amazon gave us and it’s for all those people who want to get more involved and go to the core of this culture, it’s very useful,» said Trueno.

Will Trueno collaborate with Peso Pluma? Mexican singer Peso Pluma is one of the most popular performers of Corridos Tumbados and the Argentine rapper was asked if they might collaborate one day. «I discovered Peso Pluma recently. I am beginning to get into this whole ‘new/old’ music scene a little bit, because regional Mexican music has also been around for a long time. The regional and the corridos I like a lot. I have also been listening a lot to the cumbia in Monterrey, I really like Santa Fe Klan, obviously my friend Alemán from CDMX. Mexico is a country that doesn’t stop bringing out talent, so we will always be there in Mexico when we connect with the culture of hip hop.»

What does Trueno think of his ex Nicki Nicole? Singer Nicki Nicole and Trueno had one of the most notorious romances in the Latin hip-hop scene. Both were very happy and released a single, Mamichula, together. However, the flame of love went out. This is what Trueno thinks of his ex. «She’s a very respected and very talented artist. I think that what she does in her genre and music will always go very well for her because of the strength she has and the way she represents the group of women, and also how women feel that representative image of their entire movement, always a lot of respect and admiration for her indisputable talent,» said Mateo.

How is his relationship with Bizarrap? Trueno has known Argentine producer Bizarrap for a long time and has collaborated on his freestyle sessions on two occasions. Regarding their relationship, the rapper said the following: «Biza is unique, he’s a producer, he’s an artist, he does everything. I feel that he’s a very dedicated person with everything he does, he’s day and night with his songs and his productions. I am always very proud of him. Recently he did some shows here in Buenos Aires and we went to see him. We will always be there in contact with Biza (…), we will always have that connection.”