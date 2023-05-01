Did Mexican rapper Natanael Cano die?

He confessed that two of his friends had died from vaping.

“It just killed two friends,” said the rapper.

IS NATANAEL CANO DEAD? The popular Mexican rapper is still in the eye of the hurricane after rumors that he died began circulating when Mhoni Vidente made a frightening prediction. In addition to this fact, the rapper stated that two of his friends had recently passed away.

The corridos star continues to be popular for his collaborations with singer Peso Pluma. They recently released PCR, which became a hit in several Spanish-speaking countries and the United States.

WHAT HAPPENED TO NATANAEL CANO?

Natanael Cano became one of the most popular singers in Mexican music with his characteristic corridos. Rumors that the 22-year-old died began circulating because of a prediction made by Mhoni Vidente, who said something terrible could happen to him.

Fortunately the Amor Tumbado rapper is alive and well. GQ magazine recently declared that he was seen as the pioneer of the corridos tumbados. Along with Peso Pluma, he has become one of the favorites of the next generation.