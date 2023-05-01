Did Mexican rapper Natanael Cano die?
Did Mexican rapper Natanael Cano die? He confessed that two of his friends had died from vaping. "It just killed two friends," said the rapper.
IS NATANAEL CANO DEAD? The popular Mexican rapper is still in the eye of the hurricane after rumors that he died began circulating when Mhoni Vidente made a frightening prediction. In addition to this fact, the rapper stated that two of his friends had recently passed away.
The corridos star continues to be popular for his collaborations with singer Peso Pluma. They recently released PCR, which became a hit in several Spanish-speaking countries and the United States.
WHAT HAPPENED TO NATANAEL CANO?
Natanael Cano became one of the most popular singers in Mexican music with his characteristic corridos. Rumors that the 22-year-old died began circulating because of a prediction made by Mhoni Vidente, who said something terrible could happen to him.
Fortunately the Amor Tumbado rapper is alive and well. GQ magazine recently declared that he was seen as the pioneer of the corridos tumbados. Along with Peso Pluma, he has become one of the favorites of the next generation.
What did Mhoni Vidente say?
In January, the famous psychic warned Natanael Cano to be careful because her cards were predicting a risky situation that could end in death. She said he was in danger and must take extreme precautions.
“Natanael definitely has this card… he has a very dark card, that of death. He definitely has to take care of himself (…). He’s about to release a song (…) Natanael, take care. Natanael Cano, the Death card is definitely behind him, he needs to take care of himself, “said Mhoni Vidente.
Is death surrounding Natanael Cano?
As if that were not enough, after this prediction, the singer confessed that two of his close friends recently lost their lives. He said they were addicted to vaping. He said that he was also struggling with giving up vaping.
“Don’t vape, man. Don’t smoke, please. It just killed two friends. It just killed two friends, this shit. Don’t smoke please. This shit is nothing more than a vice,” shared Natanael Cano. “I’ve been smoking this shit for about three or five years… and I can’t quit. I quit the speck, from one day to the next, I quit the perico, I quit everything, man, and what I couldn’t quit is this,” he said according to Expreso.