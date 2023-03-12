Tom Brady addresses rumors he’s coming out of retirement again.

There are rumors he’ll join the Miami Dolphins.

What did the quarterback say?

After concluding this NFL season with a victory in Super Bowl LVII for the Kansas City Chiefs, consecrating quarterback Patrick Mahomes as one of the best prospects to reach the hall of fame, new rumors have begun to circulate about Tom Brady.

The legendary quarterback, and winner of seven Super Bowl rings, is once again the center of attention. In recent days, people have been speculating he could be coming out of retirement a second time to join the Miami Dolphins.

Is Tom Brady coming out of retirement to join the Dolphins?

Brady first announced his retirement in 2022 on social media at the end of his time with the New England Patriots. However, a couple of weeks later he revealed that he would be joining the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

In 2023, Tom Brady again announced he was retiring but in recent days some rumors have circulated that he’s considering playing for the Miami Dolphins. Now Brady has addressed those rumors.