Tom Brady announces his final retirement from the NFL.

Tom Brady, who won a record seven Super Bowls for New England and Tampa Bay, announced his final retirement from the NFL. He made the official announcement on Wednesday through his social networks, causing a commotion among his fans, according to the AP and Uno TV.

The most successful quarterback in NFL history, and one of the greatest athletes in team sports, posted the announcement on social media Wednesday morning with a short video that lasted just under a minute. This time he says his decision is final.

To the point

“Good morning guys. I’ll get to the point right away,” Brady says as the message begins. “I’m retiring. For good.” This news caused a commotion among his fans and fellow football players, since he had already retired once before and returned to play his last season for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

He briefly retired after the 2021 season, but ended up returning for another year with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Brady retires at 45 after an unprecedented 23-year career.