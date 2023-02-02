Tom Brady announces his final retirement from the NFL
Tom Brady, who won a record seven Super Bowls for New England and Tampa Bay, announced his final retirement from the NFL. He made the official announcement on Wednesday through his social networks, causing a commotion among his fans, according to the AP and Uno TV.
The most successful quarterback in NFL history, and one of the greatest athletes in team sports, posted the announcement on social media Wednesday morning with a short video that lasted just under a minute. This time he says his decision is final.
“Good morning guys. I’ll get to the point right away,” Brady says as the message begins. “I’m retiring. For good.” This news caused a commotion among his fans and fellow football players, since he had already retired once before and returned to play his last season for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
He briefly retired after the 2021 season, but ended up returning for another year with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Brady retires at 45 after an unprecedented 23-year career.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady, considered the best player in NFL history, announced his final retirement from the sport on Wednesday, just one year after making a similar announcement, which he ultimately did not follow through on. He said in a video posted on social media that, since he already gave a long, emotional speech, he was going to keep it short this time.
"I really thank you guys so much, to every single one of you for supporting me. My family, my friends, teammates, my competitors. I could go on forever. There's too many. Thank you guys for allowing me to live my absolute dream. I wouldn't change a thing. Love you all." The 45-year-old American player and ex-husband of model Gisele Bündchen, made the same announcement on February 1, 2022 but a month and a half later he returned to play his 23rd season. To see the video click here.
WHAT DID BRADY ADD TO HIS FAREWELL?
“I am retiring, forever. I know the process was a pretty big deal last time, so when I woke up this morning, I figured I’d just press record and let you guys know first. I won’t be long-winded. You only get one super emotional retirement essay and I used mine up last year. I really thank you guys so much, to every single one of you for supporting me,” he said.
It should be noted that Thomas Edward Patrick Brady, Jr., better known as Tom Brady, was born in San Mateo, California on August 3, 1977. He always loved football and is considered one of the most successful quarterbacks in the NFL.