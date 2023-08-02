Without Adamari López, who is the most popular Hispanic morning TV host? (PHOTOS)
Is Adamari López no longer the most popular Hispanic morning TV host? There is a new favorite on the scene! Who do you prefer?
- Is Adamari López no longer the most popular Hispanic morning TV host?
- There is a new favorite on the scene!
- Chikybombom, Karla Martínez, Francisca … who do you prefer?
Adamari López’s departure from Hoy Día and Telemundo a few months ago left a fairly large void among morning television hosts such as Chikybombom and Francisca.
Since the Puerto Rican host has left TV other personalities have gained popularity, like Francisca, Penelope Menchaca, Karla Martinez and others.
Did Adamari López leave some big shoes to fill? Have people completely forgotten about her? Has the audience already chosen a new favorite?
First, we invite you to listen to the new Martes de Misterio podcast which explores real cases of horror and suspense.
LISTEN TO THE MARTES DE MISTERIO PODCAST BY CLICKING ON THE IMAGE
IS ADAMARI LÓPEZ NO LONGER THE VIEWERS’ FAVORITE?
Adamari López sparked positive and negative reactions on Hoy Día and viewers loved her. After her departure, someone else has taken her place.
Chikybombom, Francisca, Karla Martínez and Penélope Menchaca are some of the other personalities who have captured viewers’ attention.
While the Puerto Rican host focuses on her daughter and business projects, the Hispanic audience has already found a new host to have a love/hate relationship with … and that is Chikybombom.
Although the ratings for Hoy Día dropped after the recent changes to the show, Chikybombom — who has more than 15 million followers on Instagram — has moved into Adamari’s place with the audience.
CHIKYBOMBOM TAKES ADAMARI’S PLACE
Chikybombom became popular on TikTok thanks to her motivational videos and her unique way of saying ‘Buenos días’.
Although she started off on the wrong foot as a host on Hoy Día, over time she has solidified her place on the Telemundo morning show.
Now, the fiery brunette is the one of the biggest personalities on the morning show following the departure of Adamari López, who was beloved by Hispanic viewers for a long time.
But Chikybombom shouldn’t let her guard down since she has some strong competition at Univisión with Francisca and Karla Martínez on Despierta América.
COULD FRANCISCA ALSO BE TAKING ADAMARI LÓPEZ’S PLACE?
The «fierce fight» to be «number one» was at its maximum when Adamari López and Francisca competed over who «lost points» after changing her appearance.
TV hosts face intense pressure over their looks and, though Despierta América host Francisca is beloved, people did not like it when she cut her long hair.
Now the Dominican host faces constant criticism, however her brash and down-to-earth attitude continues to be her greatest asset that wins over the audience.
Francisca could be ‘threatened’, not only by Chikybombom but also by one of her own colleagues whom people have also followed for years … Karla Martínez.
CHIKYBOMBOM VS. KARLA MARTINEZ
Karla Martínez has been a host on Despierta América for many years and, although her image was revamped to make her look more youthful, it seems that people still perceive her as older.
Still, the host has used her years of experience to appear more professional than her competitors and that is why she could be the rival to beat.
Chikybombom may have more followers and generate a greater impact on social media, but when it comes to hosting the morning show, Karla Martínez doubles her experience.
Who do you like more now that Adamari López has left? The competition continues among Karla Martínez, Chikybombom, Penélope Menchaca and even Andrea Meza.