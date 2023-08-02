Is Adamari López no longer the most popular Hispanic morning TV host?

There is a new favorite on the scene!

Chikybombom, Karla Martínez, Francisca … who do you prefer?

Adamari López’s departure from Hoy Día and Telemundo a few months ago left a fairly large void among morning television hosts such as Chikybombom and Francisca.

Since the Puerto Rican host has left TV other personalities have gained popularity, like Francisca, Penelope Menchaca, Karla Martinez and others.

Did Adamari López leave some big shoes to fill? Have people completely forgotten about her? Has the audience already chosen a new favorite?

