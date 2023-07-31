Is Francisca expecting her second baby?

The Despierta América host raises suspicions.

Could it be that baby Gennaro will have a little brother or sister?

Is Francisca expecting her second baby? The Despierta América host sparked rumors about a possible second baby two years after her son Gennaro came into this world. What do we know so far?

First, we invite you to listen to our podcast Ángeles en tu Mundo. It will awaken your special connection to the angelic kingdom. Host Geovana Aispuro, an experienced angelologist with these energies of light, will guide you to heal your emotional blocks through deep meditations that will immerse you in the heavenly world.

LISTEN TO ÁNGELES EN TU MUNDO BY CLICKING ON THE IMAGE