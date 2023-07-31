Is ‘Despierta América’s’ Francisca is pregnant with her second baby? (PHOTOS)
Is Francisca expecting her second baby? The Despierta América host sparked rumors about a possible second baby two years after her son Gennaro.
Is Francisca expecting her second baby? The Despierta América host sparked rumors about a possible second baby two years after her son Gennaro came into this world. What do we know so far?
IS FRANCISCA EXPECTING A SECOND BABY?
The Despierta América host had barely given birth a year and a half ago and people were already bombarding her with questions about when her second baby will be coming. Now it seems that the moment has arrived, since rumors of a possible pregnancy are once again gaining strength, although nothing is confirmed.
Francisca is happy sharing moments with her husband Francesco Zampogna and her son Gennaro with her fans on social media. They recently vacationed in Italy. However, she appeared on Despierta América days later and people claimed they saw a baby bump.
DOES FRANCISCA HAVE A BABY BUMP?
Francisca celebrated her little Gennaro’s second birthday a few days ago and in a video she danced in a robe and bathing suit with her husband while carrying her little one in her arms. That footage sparked rumors because people thought she had a small belly.
Now, Chamonic has raised more hype on Instagram, saying that the Despierta América host is really expecting her second baby. However, there has been no official announcement on Univisión’s morning news show.
WILL FRANCISCA FINALLY «PLEASE» HER THOUSANDS OF FANS?
Chamonic posted on Instagram: «I share this… they tell me that Francisca, host of Despierta America … is sweetly waiting for her second baby! … We will see in time. Don’t believe me, but believe me hahaha.”
So what do fans say? Fans have commented: Francisca, is it true that you are pregnant? Congratulations if is true.» «I think she is pregnant.» «Francisca… is the pillow perhaps hidden something? I think she is pregnant.» «Francisca is pregnant, it shows in her change of clothes when she arrives at work.»
WAS FRANCISCA HIDING HER BABY BUMP IN A RECENT VIDEO?
In a recent video, Francisca appeared holding a pillow over her belly which undoubtedly fueled the questions and excitement about her alleged second pregnancy: «That pillow is hiding something.» «I feel a tummy out there, God take care of you !!!!! Beauty.” “Could it be that Francisca is hiding her pregnancy?”
So far, the Despierta América host has not said anything, but considering that two years have passed since the birth of her baby Gennaro, the rumors could be true.