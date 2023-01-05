Musician Alan Rankine, co-founder of The Associates, dies

Alan Rankine dies at the age of 64.

He was a co-founder of Scottish band The Associates.

He went solo after leaving the group.

Another death in the entertainment world! A few days after the start of 2023, the death of musician Alan Rankine, who co-founded of the acclaimed Scottish band The Associates, was announced. Rankine passed away at the age of 64, according to reports.

His sons Callum and Hamish confirmed the news on January 3. Alan Rankine formed the band in the late 1970s, according to the Mexican newspaper Excelsior. They earned their fame in a way few imagined at first.

What did his sons say?

The Associates’ fame is due in large part to an unauthorized version of the song Boys Keep Swinging, by the iconic David Bowie, according to Excelsior. Their daring and talent earned them a contract with a record label and that was only the beginning.

“He died peacefully at home shortly after spending Christmas with his family. He was a beautiful, kind and loving man who will be greatly missed,” reads the statement from Rankine’s sons Callum and Hamish.