On Christmas day! Santa Fe Klan’s father was shot at his home

Santa Fe Klan’s father was shot on Christmas day.

It happened outside the rapper’s father’s house.

So far, the rapper has not spoken publicly. TERROR ON CHRISTMAS! Apparently, Christmas for the family of the Guanajuato singer, Santa Fe Klan, was not so merry and this was due to the fact that the rapper’s father had an altercation with neighbors that ended in a shooting in front of the man’s house. At the moment, the rapper hasn’t given any information about the incident. Ángel Jair Quezada Jasso, better known as Santa Fe Klan, is not having a good end of the year and the bad news seems to be coming from all sides. Recently, he broke up with influencer Maya Nazor, with whom he shares son Luka. The couple was beloved on social media and when their breakup was revealed, thousands sent messages asking what had happened. SHOT ON CHRISTMAS DAY The father of Santa Fle Klan, Ricardo Quezada, was attacked at the house where he lives with his family. According to the official Instagram account of Chamonic3, the man was attacked after having an altercation with his neighbors who then came to his house and shot him. “According to witnesses, the father of Santa Fe Klan argued with some neighbors and they went to shoot him at his house in the Santa Fe neighborhood,” reported the entertainment account, which spoke for the first time about the incident.

What happened to the family? According to the testimony of neighbors obtained by Chamonic3, the incident involved the singer’s parents and also the bodyguards who protect his family. The altercation occurred after a fight outside their house. “The family and bodyguards of the musician Santa Fe Klan were involved in a fight in the Santa Fe neighborhood, in the state capital, where his parents live. The dispute supposedly ended in gunshots, where one of the guards was injured,” Chamonic3’s account reported on Instagram

Over an argument? Although the reason behind the altercation was not disclosed, according to the neighbors, the incident took place after the rapper’s father argued with the neighbors. At first, Mr. Ricardo Quezada believed that the conflict had ended with the discussion but shortly after, the situation worsened. “According to testimonies from neighbors, on the morning of this Sunday, December 25, Mr. Ricardo exchanged words with some residents of the area, for undetermined reasons. The musician’s father, after that, went back to the family home on La Bufa street, thinking that the dispute had already been left behind,” said the account.

According to the Instagram account, the neighbors followed Mr. Ricardo, and were armed. People began to shoot at the rapper's family's home, but the situation escalated when the family's bodyguards responded and the attackers fled. "However, the neighbors with whom he had had the altercation followed him, but this time they were armed. They shot at the people who were outside the house, bodyguards hired by Ángel Quezada for the protection of his family, and presumably they also opened fire, responding to the attack and making the attackers flee," explained Chamonic3's account.

In the end, the bodyguards were injured and one of them had to be hospitalized. Regarding Ricardo Quezada, father of Santa Fe Klan, a bullet grazed his hand but he was not seriously hurt. At the moment, the information has not been confirmed by the rapper and, in fact, his last post was in reference to celebrating Christmas at home in Santa Fe, Guanajuato. "One of the guards was injured in the foot and required to be hospitalized. They took him by private means to a private clinic in the capital. Ricardo Quezada was grazed by a bullet in the hand, without major consequences, so he didn't need to be transferred to a hospital," Chamonic3 reported on Instagram.