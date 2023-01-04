Prince’s autopsy reveals the truth about his death
Prince passed away in 2016. His autopsy reveals the singer's dark secrets. Prince will always be remembered as a music icon.
- Prince passed away in 2016.
- His autopsy reveals the singer’s dark secrets.
- Prince will always be remembered as a music icon.
The shocking death of singer-songwriter Prince shook the world in 2016. Everything came to a standstill after the “Purple King” died. His autopsy reveals the truth about his death and a dark secret.
The Purple Rain singer rose to fame in the 80s. He was so iconic that he was even compared to Michael Jackson and people still say he is the true King of Pop.
Prince’s autopsy reveals a dark truth
The world was speechless after Prince’s untimely death in 2016. However, his autopsy revealed a dark secret about the Minnesota-born singer. He was struggling with drugs — mainly fentanyl.
According to ABC, Prince’s autopsy revealed that he died of an overdose of fentanyl. However, according to reports, the overdose that ended up killing him was “accidental”.
Prince had excessive amounts of fentanyl in his system
The source stated that the amount of fentanyl in Prince’s body at the time of his death was 67.8 milligrams per liter. According to reports, people who overdose on fentanyl usually have levels of 3 to 58 milligrams per liter, and Prince was no exception.
In addition, it was revealed that fentanyl levels in his liver were 450 micrograms per kilogram, which is an excessive amount considering that amounts above 69 micrograms per kilogram are considered an overdose.
What is fentanyl? The dangerous drug that killed Prince
Pharmaceutical fentanyl is used and prescribed for patients who suffer from chronic severe pain, especially after an operation or as a treatment for late stages of cancer. The powerful drug is administered as an injection, consumed in pill form or through skin patches.
However, illicit fentanyl is a synthetic opioid 50 times more powerful than morphine and generates huge profits in the world of drug trafficking. It can lead to depression, respiratory arrest, loss of consciousness and death. Filed Under: autopsy prince death.
Prince is an icon
Born in Minnesota in 1958, Prince became a worldwide music icon and he left a great legacy that still inspires artists today.
His best-known songs are Purple Rain, which has accumulated more than 200 million views on YouTube, while When Doves Cry has more than 80 million views on the video platform. He is an artist who will certainly never be forgotten. Filed Under: autopsy prince death.