Prince passed away in 2016.

His autopsy reveals the singer’s dark secrets.

Prince will always be remembered as a music icon.

The shocking death of singer-songwriter Prince shook the world in 2016. Everything came to a standstill after the “Purple King” died. His autopsy reveals the truth about his death and a dark secret.

The Purple Rain singer rose to fame in the 80s. He was so iconic that he was even compared to Michael Jackson and people still say he is the true King of Pop.

Prince’s autopsy reveals a dark truth

The world was speechless after Prince’s untimely death in 2016. However, his autopsy revealed a dark secret about the Minnesota-born singer. He was struggling with drugs — mainly fentanyl.

According to ABC, Prince’s autopsy revealed that he died of an overdose of fentanyl. However, according to reports, the overdose that ended up killing him was “accidental”.