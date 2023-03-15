What stadiums will host the 2023 Women’s World Cup?

It’s only a few months away.

Which team are you rooting for?

In a few months the 2023 Women’s World Cup will take place. There were some heart stopping moments when the men’s teams played in Qatar and now it’s the women’s turn. Find out more about the competition!

The 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup Australia/New Zealand will be the ninth edition of the competition. So which stadiums will be hosting the matches?

The first game is at Stadium Australia!

The first game was scheduled to be played at the Sydney Football Stadium which holds 45,500 spectators. However, due to intense interest, the opening match between Australia and Ireland will be played on July 20 at Stadium Australia, which has a capacity of 83,500.

It is now official that the first day of the Women’s World Cup will have more than 100,000 fans divided between the two opening matches.