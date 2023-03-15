What stadiums will host the 2023 Women’s World Cup?
What stadiums will host the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup? It's only a few months away. Which team are you rooting for to win?
- What stadiums will host the 2023 Women’s World Cup?
- It’s only a few months away.
- Which team are you rooting for?
In a few months the 2023 Women’s World Cup will take place. There were some heart stopping moments when the men’s teams played in Qatar and now it’s the women’s turn. Find out more about the competition!
The 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup Australia/New Zealand will be the ninth edition of the competition. So which stadiums will be hosting the matches?
The first game is at Stadium Australia!
The first game was scheduled to be played at the Sydney Football Stadium which holds 45,500 spectators. However, due to intense interest, the opening match between Australia and Ireland will be played on July 20 at Stadium Australia, which has a capacity of 83,500.
It is now official that the first day of the Women’s World Cup will have more than 100,000 fans divided between the two opening matches.
The 2023 Women’s World Cup stadiums
FIFA announced that it has already sold more than 500,000 tickets for all the stadiums in the 2023 Women’s World Cup and they had to change to a larger venue for the opening match in Australia. The competition kicks off on July 20 in Australia and New Zealand.
The 2023 Women’s World Cup will be the first hosted by two countries. Matches will be played in 10 stadiums in nine different cities. Stadium Australia is the largest venue.
More stadiums in Australia and New Zealand
Eden Park and Wellington Stadium will be the busiest venues for the 2023 World Cup, with nine matches each. Both are located in New Zealand, but the former will host six group stage matches.
Wellington has scheduled seven first-round games, one in round 16 and another in the quarterfinals to bid farewell to the World Cup. Waikato Stadium in New Zealand will also host the playoffs.