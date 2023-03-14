FIFA announces when the 2023 Women’s World Cup will start.

The first day will have more than 100,000 attendees in the stadium.

Find out where the first game will be played.

The 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup is just around the corner, with fans raving about it as the kick-off on the road to the trophy nears and we find out which team will take home the glory. People are asking: When is the 2023 Women’s World Cup?

The excitement to see which team will be crowned champion is so intense that FIFA had to change the location of one of its matches so that more people could attend, given the great demand and anticipation for the Women’s World Cup.

When is the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup?

According to Marca, because of the intense excitement over the Women’s World Cup, FIFA had to change the location of the opening day that will see more than 100,000 spectators.

The first game was scheduled to be played at the stadium in Sydney, Australia but the attendance limit for that place is 45,500. Due to high demand, the opening day between Australia against the Republic of Ireland will be played on July 20 at Stadium Australia which holds 83,500.