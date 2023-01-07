The 5 most spectacular details of Thalía and Tommy Mottola’s wedding

Thalía and Tommy Mottola celebrated 22 years of marriage.

The couple got married in New York City.

The wedding was a star-studded event. In December, 22 years ago, Mexican singer Thalía married music producer Tommy Mottola in New York City. The wedding of these two stars is remembered for how wonderful it was in every way, from the clothes to the guests. Thalía and Tommy met in 1999. They were introduced by Emilio Estefan while Thalía was working on the soap opera Rosalinda. A few days later they would meet again in Miami and a year later they found themselves saying their vows at St. Patrick’s Cathedral in New York City. Thalia’s spectacular wedding dress The beautiful dress that Thalía wore on that special day was a creation by the Mexican designer Mitzy. However, this was not Tommy Mottola’s first choice. The producer leaned more towards other couture houses and pushed for a Christian Dior gown. He finally agreed to Mitzy, who was his wife’s preference. The dress featured a voluminous skirt and a form-fitting corset with a bateau neckline. It was embroidered by hand with pearls, Swarovski crystals, silver thread and Austrian gemstones on tulle, satin and silk from Germany and France. This dress weighed a total of 70 kilos and had cost more than three million Mexican pesos, something like $154,000.

The exclusive guest list for Thalía and Tommy Mottola’s wedding Tommy Mottola and Thalía starred in what was considered the wedding of the year, on December 2, 2000. It wasn’t just Thalía’s dress that was spectacular and gave people something to talk about, but also the guests at the event. To this day, the variety of artists gathered in the same place takes many by surprise. Michael Jackson, Itatí Cantoral, Jennifer López, Yuri and Danny DeVito were all gathered in the same place for the purpose of celebrating the dream wedding. Verónica Castro, Julio Iglesias and Bruce Springsteen were also some of the guests.

Thalía almost didn’t make it to the altar The singer and actress said that she struggled to get to the altar and that entering the church and crossing the aisle was quite a journey. Thalia’s beautiful dress weighed seventy kilos, but the weight was not the only thing that stopped the actress from reaching the altar. The train of the dress measured 17 meters, so Thalia needed the help of more than four people who were in charge of unfurling it and placing it on the steps of the church. However, because of how heavy it was, the singer struggled to reach the altar.

Thalía and Tommy Mottola’s star-studded wedding party The impressive guest list at Thalía and Tommy Mottola’s wedding was quite varied and full of personalities from show business. Among them were Ricky Martin, Cuban television host Cristina Saralegui, actor Robert De Niro and Rosie O’Donnell. However, two of the most important guests were none other than Emilio and Gloria Estefan, who were in the couple’s wedding party because Emilio was responsible for the romance between Thalia and Tommy.

The fabulous reception One of the most spectacular things about the wedding was the sheer number of celebrities gathered under one roof. The music was provided by a mariachi and a band. However at the end of the night a singer took the stage. Thalía said on Jimmy Fallon’s show that she doesn’t know how it happened, but in the end Donna Summer, Gloria Estefan and Marc Anthony were on stage. In addition, laughed about how Dany DeVito did not miss the opportunity to dance with Jennifer López while everyone was enjoying the music.