Survivor of deadly Texas crash speaks out.

Gabriel Gallardo lost a leg after being run over by George Alvarez.

Alvarez is facing more than 19 charges after plowing into people at a bus stop.

After a driver plowed into a group of people standing at a bus stop in Brownsville, Texas, one of the survivors is speaking out. Venezuelan, Gabriel Gallardo, spoke to a local media after losing his leg and said that “the dream was over.”

George Alvarez is the driver who ran a stop light and lost control of his SUV, driving onto the sidewalk where a group of migrants were waiting for a bus. Eight people were killed in the tragic incident Alvarez is facing more than 19 charges.

“MY DREAMS ARE BROKEN”

One of the migrants who survived the accident spoke for the first time about the terrible incident in Brownsville, Texas. In an interview with Telemundo, he said that a few hours before the fatal incident he was released by the authorities and now he must live with the fact that he lost a leg.

“I came for a dream, to give my children a better future, for me. And now it turns out that I have no leg, I have nothing, my dreams are broken, they are gone,” Gabriel Gallardo told Telemundo. The Venezuelan, like his wife and his children, asked President Biden for support in the face of the tragedy.