A driver runs over migrants at a Texas bus stop.

8 people were killed and at least 10 others were injured.

Horrifying video of the aftermath is circulating online.

Driver runs over migrants at a Texas bus stop. At least eight people were killed and 10 more were injured after a man plowed into a group of people at a bus stop on Sunday in Brownsville, Texas. They were waiting in front of a homeless shelter that also serves as a migrant shelter.

Brownsville police told ABC News that the driver was arrested. The reasons for this outrageous incident have not yet been confirmed but, as Lieutenant Martín Sandoval explained to local channel KRGV, they are investigating whether it was intentional.

At around 8:30 a.m. local time (1:30 p.m. GMT), police received a report that a Land Rover had run over several people who were waiting at a bus stop. Upon arrival they found that there were eight people dead at the scene and 10 more were taken to the hospital with minor or serious injuries.

The driver was detained by several witnesses and held until the police arrived. He is receiving medical attention and is undergoing tests to determine if he was impaired by drugs or alcohol. The injured are still being counted, Sandoval said, since some of them were transferred in ambulances.