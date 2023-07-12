Surfer Mikala Jones dies in a tragic accident

Hawaii surfer Mikala Jones died in a tragic accident.

His family confirmed his death on social media.

Jones was known for his breathtaking action photos. Tragedy struck the world of surfing as renowned athlete Mikala Jones tragically passed away while enjoying his beloved sport. The heartbreaking news of his death was confirmed by his family on social media with a poignant farewell message shared by his daughter. At only 44, Jones passed away after his surfboard severed his femoral artery following a spill. Upon hearing news of the devastating loss, messages of condolences have poured in from all corners. Mikala Jones dies in terrible surfing accident PHOTO: Getty Images Tragedy struck the surfing community as renowned Hawaii surfer Mikala Jones was killed in a devastating accident involving his surfboard. According to the AP, his surfboard fin cut his femoral artery. The incident took place on Sunday, July 9, at the Awera Resort in North Sipora, where Jones was surfing. The femoral artery is a large blood vessel located near the groin and if it’s severed a person can bleed to death very quickly.

Mikala Jones’ daughter confirms the news on Instagram PHOTO: Getty Images Isabella, the daughter of Mikala Jones, shared a heartbreaking post about her father’s passing. Along with poignant photographs, she expressed her grief and admiration for him. “I’m not sure how to put this in words, but my dad got into a bad surfing accident and didn’t make it. I’m happy he was doing what he loved the most.» In her emotional message, Isabella wrote: «Life will never be the same without you. I miss you so much, I would do anything to get one more moment, even if it was us arguing and then laughing our asses off. Thank you for teaching me so many life lessons, and always being there for me. I wish you were still here with us right now. I will always be think about you dad.»

Many offer condolences following Mikala Jones’ death After Isabella shared the heartbreaking news of Mikala Jones’ passing on social media, an outpouring of condolences and support from Instagram users flooded the comments section. People expressed their sadness and sent love to Isabella and her family during this difficult time. Comments such as: «Sending you all the love in the world. This is so devastating.» and «Sorry to hear this. Sending love to you and your family.» were among the heartfelt messages left by users. “Thinking of you Bella, I send love and strength to you and your family.” “Thinking of you Bella, thoughts and prayers for you and your family.” “Your dad is one of my favorite humans I’ve ever met… simply the best… much love to you and your family.”