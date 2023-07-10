4 athletes who became actors

Learn about 4 athletes who went on to become actors.

Meet four athletes who became actors! A life of fame and fortune does not always begin in Hollywood. For some celebrities, sports provided a starting point to to move into a completely new career in the public eye.

These four actors started their careers away from the cameras and focused on entertaining through their athletic talent. Today many of them have received more recognition as actors thanks to their charisma and acting ability.

4. Athletes turned actors: Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson

Although he is known today as an actor, for a long time Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson, cultivated a career as a professional wrestler in the WWE. He quickly became a popular personality, leading to television appearances.

For Johnson, sports have always been a tool for self-improvement, but also a way to connect with his audience. For many years, he played football, even winning an NCAA Championship in 1991 when he was playing for the University of Miami. Years later, his first foray into the cinema meant a before and after in his career, and he is currently one of the most sought after actors in Hollywood.