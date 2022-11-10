Former Argentine soccer player Sergio Rodríguez dies

Sad news in the world of soccer.

Former Argentine soccer player Sergio Rodríguez has died.

People express their condolences on social media.

“Rest in peace.” Today, Club Atlético Villa San Carlos, an Argentine soccer club founded on April 25, 1925 in Berisso, Buenos Aires, announced the death of former soccer player Sergio Rodríguez on social media. They did not give further details.

Currently, Villa San Carlos disputes the Primera B Metropolitana, the third division of Argentine soccer for teams directly affiliated with the AFA. On May 25, 2013, they achieved their first promotion to the second division, after winning the 2012/13 Championship of the Metropolitan First B. Today, they lost one of their most beloved soccer players.

Rest in peace Sergio Rodríguez

“Club Atlético Villa San Carlos regrets and sends its condolences to the Rodríguez family for the death of Sergio, who knew how to defend our colors and was part of the remembered promotion in 1986. May he rest in peace,” they tweeted.

“May he rest in peace.” “Strength to the family.” “My condolences to the family.” “My condolences to his relatives and friends.“ People took to social media upon learning of the death of former Argentine soccer player Sergio Rodríguez. In 1986, Villa San Carlos returned to the first C when it finished second, behind Deportivo Riestra in zone B of the Apertura tournament.