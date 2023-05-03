Canadian folk legend Gordon Lightfoot dies.

The singer-songwriter died at the age of 84 in a Toronto hospital.

He had canceled several concerts in April.

Singer-songwriter Gordon Lightfoot, one Canada’s folk legends, died at the age of 84 in a Toronto hospital, according to his publicist. The news has devastated fans around the world, reported Lopez Doriga and the EFE agency.

In April, Lightfoot canceled concerts he had planned for this year due to health problems, although he did not provide details about his situation. Artists like Elvis Presley, Bob Dylan, Neil Young, Barbra Streisand, Eric Clapton, Olivia Newton-John and Jerry Lee Lewis have performed some of the more than 500 songs he wrote.

GORDON LIGHTFOOT’S LEGACY

In Canada, Lightfoot is considered to embody the essence of that country in his songs — from its climate to its landscape, to its residents. Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau tweeted that Canada “has lost one of its greatest singer-songwriters.”

“Gordon Lightfoot captured our country’s spirit in his music – and in doing so, he helped shape Canada’s soundscape. May his music continue to inspire future generations, and may his legacy live on forever,” Trudeau added.