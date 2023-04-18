Cazzu announces pregnancy at her concert in Argentina

Singer Cazzu announces pregnancy.

She revealed the happy news at the beginning of her concert in Argentina.

Nodal’s mother thanked her on social media. Cazzu announces pregnancy. After months of rumors about a possible pregnancy, singer Julieta Cazzuchelli, better known as Cazzu, confirmed to thousands of attendees at her concert in Argentina that she is expecting a baby with her partner, Mexican singer Christian Nodal. The singer proudly showed off her baby bump to the crowd. In Beyoncé’s style, the Argentine rapper decided to break the news live and later confirmed it on social media after those at the concert began sharing the news. Of course, Cristy Nodal, Christian Nodal’s mother, was one of the most excited about the news. She posted about how “grateful” she was to be able to enjoy this experience with “Juli”. BABY ON BOARD Photo: Instagram Julieta Cazzuchelli, better known as Cazzu, caused a stir at the start of her concert in Argentina when she decided to take off the heavy white coat she wears at the start of her performances and reveal growing belly. In a white bodysuit, the singer began her concert singing the song Jefa and posing proudly. With the lights off and full focus on her, Cazzu posed in profile to make her pregnant belly more noticeable, shocking the audience. Then she went on to give a great performance focusing on her hits and not mentioning the baby again.

What is known about Cazzu’s pregnancy? Photo: Instagram Rumors that Cazzu and Nodal were expecting have been swirling since February but no one had confirmed it, so it was all just assumptions and gossip. For this reason, Cazzu’s announcement was surprising. But it did not stop there, as the Argentine singer shared an Instagram post with photos of her epic announcement. Accompanied by a black heart emoji, the singer made her pregnancy official and congratulatory comments did not take long to appear. From Bizarrap, to Natti Natasha, people began wishing her the best in this new chapter. But, it was not the only thing she received, since her fans declared that it was the best concert that Cazzu has given in her entire career.

What do the Nodals think about Cazzu’s pregnancy?

Photo: Instagram Cristy Nodal, Christian Nodal’s mother, shared an Instagram post indicating that the family is happy and, above all, she said that she is grateful to Juli for allowing her to experience the upcoming birth of her grandchild and, of course, she highlighted that they had been happy with the news from day one. “My loves! How much I love this moment. Thank you Juli! You are divine and authentic, standing there in front of your audience giving the news that from day one made us immensely happy. Those screams and good vibes fill my heart and our entire family. You know how much we love you, Julieta! Thank you for making us sublimely happy. Authentic, brave! A whole queen,” she wrote.

“I’m no longer a daddy”

Photo: Instagram While Cazzu is in Argentina for a series of performances, Christian Nodal is in Mexico giving a couple of concerts in jaripeos. Therefore, after the first images of the pregnant singer were released, he decided to break the news in his style and celebrate by drinking with his fans. “To all my fans at heart, who are always there for me, who are always supporting me, to give you the news that I’m no longer a daddy. Now I’m a dad and I want to thank you for all your love. So up, down, to the center and inside!” Nodal declared.