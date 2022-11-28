Singer-songwriter Erasmo Carlos dies at age 81 (PHOTOS)

Erasmo Carlos’ health problems are revealed.

He had just been honored.

“He leaves nostalgia and hundreds of songs.”

The world of music is grieving after the death of singer and composer Erasmo Carlos was confirmed. He was briefly hospitalized in Rio de Janeiro shortly before his death. He left a legacy of more than 600 classic songs and musical works.

Erasmo Carlos was part of one of the most memorable musical duos in Brazil, together with the iconic Roberto Carlos, according to Telesur. The singer-songwriter had more than 800,000 monthly listeners on streaming music platform, Spotify.

Erasmo Carlos died shortly after being honored

Gente Aberta, Além do Horizonte, A Carta, Do Fundo Do Meu Coraçao and De Noite Na Cama are some of the most successful songs of the musician who was born in Rio de Janeiro on June 5, 1941, according to Infobae. Erasmo Carlos died at the age of 81.

He hung on long enough to be honored one last time, since, just four days before he died, Erasmo Carlos was awarded the Grammy for the best Rock or Alternative Music album in Portuguese, according to Telesur.