Singer-songwriter Erasmo Carlos dies at age 81 (PHOTOS)
Erasmo Carlos' health problems are revealed. He had just been honored. “He leaves nostalgia and hundreds of songs.”
The world of music is grieving after the death of singer and composer Erasmo Carlos was confirmed. He was briefly hospitalized in Rio de Janeiro shortly before his death. He left a legacy of more than 600 classic songs and musical works.
Erasmo Carlos was part of one of the most memorable musical duos in Brazil, together with the iconic Roberto Carlos, according to Telesur. The singer-songwriter had more than 800,000 monthly listeners on streaming music platform, Spotify.
Erasmo Carlos died shortly after being honored
Gente Aberta, Além do Horizonte, A Carta, Do Fundo Do Meu Coraçao and De Noite Na Cama are some of the most successful songs of the musician who was born in Rio de Janeiro on June 5, 1941, according to Infobae. Erasmo Carlos died at the age of 81.
He hung on long enough to be honored one last time, since, just four days before he died, Erasmo Carlos was awarded the Grammy for the best Rock or Alternative Music album in Portuguese, according to Telesur.
Carlos suffered a terrible disease
O Futuro Pertenece À… Jovem Guarda, the latest production by the iconic singer, came out in February 2022. It is an album of eight reinterpretations of hits that were part of the Brazilian cultural movement Jovem Guarda, according to Telesur.
He was diagnosed with an edematous syndrome and even had to be hospitalized for tests and medication adjustments, according to Telesur. He was rushed to the emergency room and intubated shortly before he died. The cause of his death was not immediately available.
He said he felt “rejuvenated” shortly before he died
In October he was hospitalized for nine days, due to complications from the edematous syndrome he suffered with, according to Infobae. When he left the hospital, a few weeks before his death, he said he felt “rejuvenated”.
”Erasmo Carlos, far beyond the Jovem Guarda, was a highly talented singer-songwriter, author of many of the songs that most moved Brazilians in recent decades… He leaves nostalgia and dozens of songs that will always be in our memories and on the soundtrack of our lives,” declared the president-elect of Brazil, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, according to Infobae.
“Erasmo was pure hearted”
“Brazilian popular music will forever have an immortal hero in Erasmo Carlos,” said his record label, according to Clarín. “Erasmo has been hospitalized since November 2 at the Barra D’or Hospital with a framework of panniculitis complicated by sepsis of skin origin,” reported his official Facebook page.
Erasmo Carlos was also known as “Tremendao”. “Erasmo was pure hearted, I was very moved when I met him on my last tour in Rio de Janeiro, when I dedicated a show to him,” said singer Milton Nascimento, according to Clarín. The death is reported a few weeks after the famous Brazilian singer Gal Costa died shocking thousands.