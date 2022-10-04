Bolsonaro and Lula will have a run-off after a close vote.

What will happen with the presidential election.

No one got a majority of the votes.

Elections in Brazil. The two main candidates for president of Brazil will face each other in a run-off after neither of them obtained enough votes on Sunday in an election that will decide whether the country returns a leftist to the helm or keeps a right-winger in office for another four years.

After having counted 99.5% of the votes on Sunday’s election day, former President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva nabbed 48.3% of the votes, compared to 43.3% for current President Jair Bolsonaro. Brazil’s electoral authority said such a result makes a run-off between the two candidates a mathematical certainty.

They were not the only presidential candidates

Nine other candidates participated in the presidential election, but their numbers are much lower than those of Bolsonaro and Lula. The closeness of the elections came as a surprise, as opinion polls prior to the election gave Lula a solid lead.

The latest Datafolha poll, published on Saturday, 50% for Lula, and 36% for Bolsonaro among 12,800 people who were interviewed. It had a margin of error of plus/minus 2 percentage points.