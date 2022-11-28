Shooting near Danny Ocean concert in Morelia leaves 1 dead and 8 injured
The tragedy that occurred during popular Venezuelan singer Danny Ocean’s tour of Mexico went viral on social media. There was a shooting near a Danny Ocean concert in Morelia that left at least one dead and eight injured.
According to El Comercio, an armed group began shooting just a few yards from the Plaza Monumental, located in Morelia. It happened at the same time the Venezuelan Me rehúso singer was performing.
Shooting near a Danny Ocean concert in Morelia
Initially, authorities reported one person dead and eight injured. The incident occurred almost at the end of the concert by reggaeton singer Danny Ocean. Some witnesses reported that several armed subjects fired at some trucks parked a few yards from the Monumental de Morelia.
El Financiero highlights that those attending the concert ran out of the venue, since multiple gun shots were heard. They were running for their lives.
Danny Ocean: “I don’t understand why these things happen”
“I don’t understand why these things happen if we came with a message of love! I don’t even know what to say, I’ve never been in this situation. Please take care of yourselves, I am with you. My channels are open for whatever you need. This does not change the love I feel for every corner of Mexico,” the Venezuelan singer said on Twitter.
Likewise, a large number of videos have gone viral on different social networks showing the terrifying moments just when the Fuera del mercado singer’s show was about to end.
Danny Ocean returned to the venue to help
One video in particular shows how the singer, after being removed from the scene, decided to return to the venue to try to help the people who were still inside, regardless of putting his or his team’s integrity at risk.
In the first seconds of the video, you can see how Danny Ocean himself tries to support some of his fans as they were trying to leave and shield themselves from bullets.
With information from El Comercio, El Financiero and Quadratin. Click here to see details of the shooting near the Danny Ocean concert in Morelia