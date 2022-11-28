Shooting near Danny Ocean concert in Morelia leaves 1 dead and 8 injured

The incident occurred near the venue where singer Danny Ocean performed.

People were terrified.

The shooting occurred near the Plaza Monumental de Morelia.

The tragedy that occurred during popular Venezuelan singer Danny Ocean’s tour of Mexico went viral on social media. There was a shooting near a Danny Ocean concert in Morelia that left at least one dead and eight injured.

According to El Comercio, an armed group began shooting just a few yards from the Plaza Monumental, located in Morelia. It happened at the same time the Venezuelan Me rehúso singer was performing.

Shooting near a Danny Ocean concert in Morelia

Initially, authorities reported one person dead and eight injured. The incident occurred almost at the end of the concert by reggaeton singer Danny Ocean. Some witnesses reported that several armed subjects fired at some trucks parked a few yards from the Monumental de Morelia.

El Financiero highlights that those attending the concert ran out of the venue, since multiple gun shots were heard. They were running for their lives.