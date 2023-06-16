Sergio Mayer broke the rules on La Casa de los Famosos Mexico.

Will the actor be expelled from the popular show?

What was his violation?

Sergio Mayer broke the rules on La Casa de los Famosos Mexico. The Mexican version of the popular reality show is a hit in Latin America and the personalities involved in the Vix and Televisa program are getting impressive ratings, even competing with Telemundo’s.

During the two weeks that the participants have been in the house, there has been much to talk about. Now, actor Sergio Mayer is facing sanctions for allegedly breaking one of the rules.



Production for La Casa de los Famosos Mexico issued a statement saying that Sergio Mayer has broken a rule and it could cost him his place in the house.

Chamonic posted a video of the Mexican actor on Instagram. It was pre-recorded, taking into account that he would already be in the house. In it, Mayer thanks his fans for the support he has received on the show.