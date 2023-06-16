Sergio Mayer faces sanctions after violating the rules on ‘La Casa de los Famosos Mexico’
Sergio Mayer broke the rules on La Casa de los Famosos Mexico. Will the actor be expelled from the popular show? What was his violation?
- Sergio Mayer broke the rules on La Casa de los Famosos Mexico.
- Will the actor be expelled from the popular show?
- What was his violation?
Sergio Mayer broke the rules on La Casa de los Famosos Mexico. The Mexican version of the popular reality show is a hit in Latin America and the personalities involved in the Vix and Televisa program are getting impressive ratings, even competing with Telemundo’s.
During the two weeks that the participants have been in the house, there has been much to talk about. Now, actor Sergio Mayer is facing sanctions for allegedly breaking one of the rules.
Sergio Mayer broke the rules on La Casa de los Famosos Mexico
Production for La Casa de los Famosos Mexico issued a statement saying that Sergio Mayer has broken a rule and it could cost him his place in the house.
Chamonic posted a video of the Mexican actor on Instagram. It was pre-recorded, taking into account that he would already be in the house. In it, Mayer thanks his fans for the support he has received on the show.
What did production say about the video?
The statement says the following: «First, we give a resounding thanks to the audience that has been part of the successful start of the television program La Casa de los Famosos México, positioning us as the first program with the highest rating, relevance and reach…»
«However, it is noteworthy that in recent days violations of the contest regulations and contract have been carried out,» says the statement shared by Chamonic.
The rule the Sergio Mayer broke
«As well indicated in the format of the program, the stars are isolated from the outside where they know absolutely nothing of what is happening,» it reads. «However, recently, pre-recorded audio messages have been shared,» the statement continues.
This has to do with the video of Sergio Mayer which, according to the report, was strictly prohibited since no participant can make any pre-recorded video to be shared after entering the house.
What will happen to the actor?
«The origin of said sound effects are uncertain, their origin is doubtful. Thus, the following notice… the celebrity who broke the rules will be reprimanded.»
“In the same way, the people who are in violation of the regulations will be subject to the Federal Telecommunications and Broadcasting Law. We hope for your understanding and let’s continue to enjoy the program.»