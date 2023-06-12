Sergio Mayer gropes Wendy Guevara on La Casa de los Famosos Mexico.

How did the Las Perdidas member react?

Internet users lash out at Sergio Mayer. La Casa de los Famosos Mexico premiered on Sunday, June 4, and the controversy has already started!. Actor Sergio Mayer groped trans influencer Wendy Guevara, a member of Las Perdidas, during filming of La Casa de los Famosos. The controversy arose Mayer took advantage of the fact that Guevara was distracted to smack her bum to see if her assets were real. She immediately accused him of harassment. Viewers expressed their outrage on social media. Sergio Mayer groped Wendy Guevara on La Casa de los Famosos Mexico Influencer Wendy Guevara has caused a sensation among the audience for being the first trans person to appear on La Casa de los Famosos. The incident occurred when she was distracted while cleaning the carpet. While she was bent over, the former Solo Para Mujeres member asked whether Guevara’s attributes were real or not. Then he walked over and smacked her on the bum, shocking everyone who witnessed it.

Wendy reacts to the incident After the actor touched Wendy Guevara without her consent, he argued that the trans woman provoked him. This angered viewers. However, Guevara laughed and treated it as a joke. «That’s harassment, Sergio,» she said, laughing. Viewers pointed out that she usually get along with the men on the show.

Some viewers don’t support Wendy «Unfortunately, she does not give herself her place, she is a man,» commented one Twitter user in the video where Sergio can be seen smacking Wendy’s bum. «No one can do anything there, there are trans women who make clear that they should be treated with respect even if they are not biological women.» «But Wendy is neither fu nor fa so no one takes her seriously as a woman and it is very sad for her.» Others didn’t support Wendy, but also didn’t defend Sergio. «Wendy before entering and has repeatedly said she does NOT represent anyone but herself.»

Remembering what happened to Dania on Big Brother Brazil «On Big Brother Brazil, two were expelled for going overboard with Dania. Although they were having a party and everyone was drinking and it seemed that Dania was «permissive» it was an unjustified act and that it is harassment. I think what happened maybe is the same with Sergio…» «Oh no, that’s bad, weyyy, just because they don’t see her as a woman by birth, they think they can disrespect her. Of course, even if Wendy doesn’t give herself respect, that’s not why they should disrespect her.»