Guitarist for the rock band Salvia dies.

Wayne Swinny passed away at the age of 59.

The musician suffered a brain hemorrhage. Guitarist Wayne Swinny dies. The world of rock music is in mourning because on Wednesday a beloved musician passed away. Social media was filled with emotional messages for the talented guitarist. Founder and guitarist for the rock band Saliva, Wayne Swinny died at the age of 59. His bandmates shared an emotional message on Facebook mourning his loss. Guitarist Wayne Swinny dies According to The Sun, the renowned musician died after suffering a brain hemorrhage while on tour with the band. The news comes just hours after the band announced that the 59-year-old musician was in the ICU following a medical emergency on Tuesday. “Our dear brother Wayne Swinny was discovered Tuesday morning in medical distress and paramedics were called,” said a statement on the band’s official Facebook page. Shortly after they posted that he had died.

What happened to Wayne Swinny? Hours after releasing the statement that Swinny had been admitted to the ICU, the band confirmed the death of its founder. They also explained how he died, according to TMZ. “It is with great sadness that we report the passing of our brother Wayne Swinny,” the post read. “Wayne passed away this afternoon from a Spontaneous brain hemorrhage while we were out on tour.” Immediately, his fans left messages of condolences on the post.

“He was a guitar hero” Saliva singer Bobby Amaru posted about his bandmate: “I’m not even sure what to think or how to feel right now. My heart aches for Wayne’s family, his friends and anyone who has had the joy of being close to him. My heart aches for his daughter Nikki. He loved that girl so much.” “He was a guitar hero on stage with all the rock ‘n’ roll style most guitar players dream of. Offstage he was a proud father, an expert on Ancient Aliens, and an amazing human being who had no enemies,” he added.

A last goodbye Amaru, who joined the band in 2011, added that he was grateful to have spent almost 12 years of his life with Wayne on and off stage. “He was the older brother I never had. I learned a lot from him and we had a lot of fun together! I will cherish it all for the rest of my life! God bless you, Wayne. I know we will meet again!!” Josey Scott, who had been the band’s original lead singer from 1996 until his departure in 2011, described Swinny as his “musical soulmate.” Likewise, his wife Kendra Sappington said: “Please pray for his family and all his brothers in the music industry. This is a great loss.”