Ricky Martin reacted to a photo of his soon-to-be ex-husband Jwan Yosef
Lately, Ricky Martin has been in the eye of the storm since he announced he was splitting with Juan Yosef. Recently, Yosef posted an image on Instagram.
Ricky Martin announces divorce
Ricky Martin and Jwan Yosef announced that they are divorcing after six years of marriage, releaseing a joint statement on Instagram. They ensured that they will continue to co-parent their children.
«We have decided to end our marriage with love, respect and dignity for our children and honoring what we have experienced as a couple all these wonderful years,» said the couple in their statement.
Jwan Yosef reappears on social media
Recently, Jwan Yosef shared a series of photos on Instagram where he’s sitting behind a table, looking exceptionally handsome wearing a dark shirt and sexy casual hairstyle.
The artist simply wrote the phrase: «Tender loving care,» and his fans immediately began liking and commenting on the post. However, Ricky Martin’s reaction drew the most attention.
Is Ricky still in love with his ex?
The singer wrote: «HBB,» which is an abbreviation of the Arabic word habibi, meaning «my love» or «my beloved,» according to infobae. As expected, his comment did not go unnoticed by his fans.
Some replied to the comment: «Don’t get divorced, they are a couple that says everything that is right in a gay relationship.» «Jwan, answer him.» It seems fans aren’t happy about the split.