Ricky Martin reacted to a photo of his soon-to-be ex-husband Jwan Yosef

Is Ricky Martin still in love with his soon-to-be ex?

Lately, Ricky Martin has been in the eye of the storm since he announced he was splitting with Juan Yosef. Recently, Yosef posted an image on Instagram that sparked a reaction from Martin.

Ricky Martin announces divorce

Ricky Martin and Jwan Yosef announced that they are divorcing after six years of marriage, releaseing a joint statement on Instagram. They ensured that they will continue to co-parent their children.

«We have decided to end our marriage with love, respect and dignity for our children and honoring what we have experienced as a couple all these wonderful years,» said the couple in their statement.