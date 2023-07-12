Ricky Martin is accused of cheating on his husband with a porn star

A few days after announcing his divorce, Ricky Martin is accused of cheating.

He has been linked to a porn actor.

Could infidelity be the reason for his split from Jwan Yosef?

Ricky Martin is accused of cheating with porn star. People are still buzzing about Ricky Martin’s split from husband Jwan Yosef after six years of marriage.

The Livin la Vida Loca singer has made it clear that it will be a ‘friendly’ divorce, though there have been many cheating rumors. Now it seems the person in question may have been identified.

Jwan Yosef could get millions in the divorce

Milenio has reported that there is a possibility that Jwan Yosef could get millions in the divorce as it has been revealed that the couple has a valuable art collection.

He could be getting even more if the rumors of infidelity are true. Now a popular gossip show may have the truth about what happened.