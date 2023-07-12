Ricky Martin is accused of cheating on his husband with a porn star
A few days after announcing his divorce from Jwan Yosef, Ricky Martin is accused of cheating. He has been linked to a porn actor.
Ricky Martin is accused of cheating with porn star. People are still buzzing about Ricky Martin’s split from husband Jwan Yosef after six years of marriage.
The Livin la Vida Loca singer has made it clear that it will be a ‘friendly’ divorce, though there have been many cheating rumors. Now it seems the person in question may have been identified.
Jwan Yosef could get millions in the divorce
Milenio has reported that there is a possibility that Jwan Yosef could get millions in the divorce as it has been revealed that the couple has a valuable art collection.
He could be getting even more if the rumors of infidelity are true. Now a popular gossip show may have the truth about what happened.
Did Ricky Martin have an affair with a porn star?
Chisme No Like recently reported that Ricky Martin is having an affair with a porn star and hosts Elisa Beristain and Javier Ceriani revealed the name of his supposed lover.
They reported that it is adult actor Max Barz: «He is the actor with whom Ricky Martin is obsessed. They follow each other on social media and surely they have already contacted each other.» They added that the Puerto Rican singer is hopelessly in love.
It may not be Martin’s first affair
This is not the first time that Ricky Martin has been accused of infidelity. He was also linked to Eduardo Veriástegui.
The official statement regarding the divorce came out in an exclusive interview with People en Español. Martin also made a statement on social media, shocking his fans.
Ricky Martin’s statement
After six years of in a fairly happy marriage, an exclusive interview with the magazine People took an unexpected turn as Martin revealed that he and Jwan Yosef are divorcing.
«We have decided to end our marriage with love, respect, and dignity, for our children and honoring what we have experienced as a couple in these wonderful years,» Martin said.