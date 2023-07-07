Ricky Martín is divorcing Jwan Yosef after six years of marriage (PHOTOS)

Puerto Rican singer Ricky Martin is divorcing Jwan Yosef.

The couple has been married for six years.

What happened between Martin and Yosef?

Ricky Martín is divorcing: The handsome Puerto Rican singer keeps facing challenges in his life. It’s now being reported that the Livin’ la Vida Loca singer is separating after six years of marriage.

Let’s remember that since the middle of last year, Martin has been facing tough battles including accusations of alleged sexual abuse made by his own nephew.

Ricky Martin is divorcing

After six years of a fairly happy marriage, an exclusive interview with People magazine took an unexpected turn when the artist confirmed suspicions and said that he is separating from Jwan Yosef.

«We have decided to end our marriage with love, respect and dignity for our children and honoring what we have experienced as a couple all these wonderful years» Martin told People.