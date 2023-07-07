Ricky Martín is divorcing Jwan Yosef after six years of marriage (PHOTOS)
Puerto Rican singer Ricky Martin is divorcing Jwan Yosef. The couple has been married for six years. What happened between Martin and Yosef?
Ricky Martín is divorcing: The handsome Puerto Rican singer keeps facing challenges in his life. It’s now being reported that the Livin’ la Vida Loca singer is separating after six years of marriage.
Let’s remember that since the middle of last year, Martin has been facing tough battles including accusations of alleged sexual abuse made by his own nephew.
After six years of a fairly happy marriage, an exclusive interview with People magazine took an unexpected turn when the artist confirmed suspicions and said that he is separating from Jwan Yosef.
«We have decided to end our marriage with love, respect and dignity for our children and honoring what we have experienced as a couple all these wonderful years» Martin told People.
New details about the split
The 51-year-old singer said that the decision was best for them both, however, he stressed that they will continue to raise their children with love and respect.
«Our greatest desire now is to continue having a healthy family dynamic and a relationship centered on peace and friendship to continue the joint upbringing of our children, preserving the respect and love we have for each other,» Ricky continued.
They have two children together
Ricky and Yosef have two children, Lucía, who was born in 2018, and Renn, born a year later in 2019. According to People, Ricky and Yosef had a fairly strong connection when they first met in 2015.
After they immediately clicked, the two met again in the most romantic way in London, and later confirmed that they were in a relationship, which eventually led to the altar. The amFAR Inspiration Gala was their first appearance as a couple in 2016.
The day Ricky Martin announced he was getting married
By 2018, the La Mordidita and Adrenalina singer announced he was walking down the aisle with Jwan Yosef, never imagining their love would come to an end six years later.
As he put it to E! News a couple of years ago: «We exchanged vows and swore everything to each other, and we have signed all the papers we need to sign, prenuptial arrangements and everything.»