Was she pregnant? The results of Princess Diana’s autopsy

Was she pregnant when she died? Princess Diana’s autopsy results. One of the deaths that most shocked the world was that of the beloved Princess Diana, who was tragically killed in a terrible car accident on the morning of August 31, 1997. Her mysterious death has been the subject of much speculation and many rumors. It should be remembered that Princess Diana was killed when her car’s driver, Henri Paul, was intoxicated and crashed at high speed into the central pillar No.13 in the L’Alma tunnel in Paris. This sparked rumors that Queen Elizabeth was involved in the accident due to her bad relationship with Diana. Lady Di’s autopsy results Diana Frances Spencer, her companion Dodi Al Fayed and the driver were all killed in the accident. Diana’s bodyguard, Trevor Rees-Jones, survived after an 11-hour surgery where they reconstructed his face. After the impact, Princess Diana began to bleed from her mouth, nose and ears, and it was reported that she suffered a seizure due to lack of blood getting to her heart. Given this, rumors circulated, and one of them was that she was supposedly pregnant.

How did Princess Diana die? At the time of Diana's death, it was speculated that she may have been pregnant. The autopsy proved that this was not the case. It is worth mentioning that she was alive when she arrived at the hospital. At the clinic, Dr. Bruno Riou, Head of the Emergency Surgeons Team, revealed she suffered a massive internal hemorrhage. He opened her chest and massaged her heart with his hands but was unable to save her. Diana's body was then taken to England, where the autopsy was performed.

The truth is revealed Princess Diana was killed by an injury that crushed her thorax as well as a sudden deceleration phenomenon, which caused the detachment of her left pulmonary vein. Most of her ribs were fractured by the impact of the crash, according to ANB. It is believed that the vehicle was going at a speed of 160 km/hour at the time of impact and that disarticulated her ribs from front to back, according to the autopsy. The public outpouring of grief stood in stark contrast to the royal family, who were criticized for failing to appear quickly and for refusing to lower the flag at half mast at Buckingham Palace.

"The queen was more open to interacting with people" The public outcry led members of the House of Windsor to reconsider the way they interact with the people. They sought to understand why Diana's death had sparked such a huge reaction, said Sally Bedell Smith, historian and author of Diana in Search of Herself, according to The Associated Press. "I think her legacy was something that the queen in her wisdom (sought) to adapt in the early years after her death," Smith said of focus groups and studies the monarchy used to understand Diana's appeal. "TThe queen was more likely to interact with people, and I think you see the informality magnified now, particularly with William and Kate," she said.