The last photo of Lady Di before she died

More than 25 years after the departure of Diana Frances Spencer, her death continues to be a discussed topic.

The last photo of Lady Di before her death is revealed.

This image was part of the accident investigation. It was on August 31, 1997 that a piece of news went around the world in a matter of minutes, long before the existence of social networks. Diana Frances Spencer, better known as the Princess of Wales or simply Lady Di, had died in a fatal car accident in the tunnel of the Pont de l’Alma, on the north bank of the Seine river in Paris, France. And now, more than 25 years after her departure, her last photo before dying is revealed, which was part of the investigation of the accident in which her then partner Dodi al Fayed and the driver Henri Paul also lost their lives. Her bodyguard Travor Rees was the only one to survive, according to information from El País. Lady Di’s controversial romance with Dodi al Fayed After her famous divorce from the current King Charles III, Lady Di began a relationship with the British-Pakistani heart surgeon Hasnat Khan, who many believe was actually the love of her life. However, Diana decided to end the romance in July 1997. A short time later, she would become the girlfriend of Dodi Al-Fayed. According to reports from Infobae, Mohamed was looking at all costs for his son to start a relationship with Diana because he assumed that public attention could be beneficial for new businesses to appear on the horizon. Unfortunately, a few weeks later they would have a fatal accident that is still remembered to date (Filed as: Lady Di’s last photo before she died).

How were her last weeks? Without a doubt, Lady Di was one of the most photographed people in the world. Having been the wife of Charles, Prince of Wales, she was observed all the time by the paparazzi. She thought that would come to an end after getting divorced, but it was just a new beginning. Infobae previously reported that Diana’s last weeks were full of protocol activities and several trips to different parts of the world, not counting her disappointment (with the British-Pakistani heart surgeon Hasnat Khan) and the beginning of her courtship with Dodi Al-Fayed. Everything seemed to be going smoothly (Filed Under: Lady Di’s last photo before she died).

Lady Di was happier than ever Before her fatal accident, Lady Di made several phone calls. One of them to her friend Richard Kay, a journalist for the Daily Mail accredited to the royal family, who days after Diana’s death shared some of what she had said: “She said she was determined to change her life. A one hundred and eighty degree turn. She would fulfill her commitments (charities and the campaign against anti-personnel mines), and in November she would retire forever from the public stage”. “I don’t understand why the press is so hostile to Dodi. Because he’s a millionaire? I also don’t understand why so many Brits believe that a divorced Muslim playboy is not a good match for the mother of a future king,” Lady Di told Richard Kay: “That night, Diana was happier than ever. I think it was the first time that she was in harmony with her life.”

The last photo of Lady Di before she died In what would become the last photo of Lady Di before she died, taken on August 31, 1997, she can be seen in the back of a Mercedes car. Although she appears in the image together with the driver Henri Paul and the bodyguard Travor Reiss, also with the Princess of Wales was the millionaire Dodi al Fayed, according to information from El País. At that time, the photograph was distributed by the British coroner and was one of the photos analyzed by the jury in the inquest into the accident that was held in the London Court. Despite not showing her face, it is the last image of Diana Frances Spencer, born on July 1, 1961 (Filed as: The last photo of Lady Di before she died).