After 30 years Raúl de Molina reveals the secret to his happy marriage

Raúl de Molina spoke about his 30-year marriage.

The Cuban host revealed the secret to their happiness.

He credits his wife for their successful marriage.

In a recent interview, El Gordo y la Flaca host, Raúl de Molina, spoke about his marriage of almost 30 years and declared how he and his wife manage to keep moving forward despite the difficulties they face as a couple. He credits his wife with their success.

With a career that spans decades, Raúl de Molina has become a benchmark in show business, thanks to his charisma, talent and tireless dedication. For this reason, the Cuban presenter, affectionately known as «El Gordo», is an iconic figure in the world of Hispanic television.

RAÚL DE MOLINA REVEALS THE SECRET TO HIS SUCCESSFUL MARRIAGE

They have been married for almost thirty years! Raúl de Molina revealed the secret that continues to make his marriage one of the most stable in the entertainment industry. In a recent interview he stated that the fact that his wife Mily is not in show business is an asset.

«I think the good thing about all this is that I am married to a person who is not in show business, which is so difficult,» he told People en Español. He said this is one of the reasons they’ve lasted nearly 30 years.