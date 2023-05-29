Raúl de Molina reveals how much weight he’s lost.

Raúl de Molina reveals how much weight he’s lost: Popular Cuban-American host Raúl de Molina is a well-known figure among the Hispanic public as he’s been one of the most recognized faces of Univision for many years.

Now, the host, who is known as, «El Gordo» has surprised his fans with an incredible new look. He recently lost a great deal of weight.

This week on El Gordo y la Flaca Raul de Molina made unexpected confession about his stunning physical change. The host shocked everyone by saying that he’s lost a lot of weight.

Raúl said that he had made a lot of changes after Clarissa and Lili Estefan stressed that he looks much thinner. «Look how skinny and cute he is! Take a little spin Rauli,» Clarissa said when the host returned after a brief absence.