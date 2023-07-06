Rashel Díaz shows off her figure in a sexy swimsuit.

Is she trying to compete with Bárbara Bermudo?

The former Telemundo host turns on social media! Rashel Diaz shows off her incredible figure in a sexy swimsuit. Could she be trying to compete with Bárbara Bermudo? Let’s remember that the former host of Primer Impacto recently showed off her curves in a sexy swimsuit after removing her breast implants. Now the gorgeous Rashel Díaz has posted a beach photo. Rashel Díaz shared a surprising photo on Instagram where we can see her enjoying a well-deserved moment of fun with her family on her birthday.

Is Rashel Díaz competing with Bárbara Bermudo? On her official Instagram account, the former Telemundo host shared a photograph that raised temperatures. Well, the beloved Rashel Díaz was showing off her assets in a colorful swimsuit — but is she trying to compete with Bárbara Bermudo? A few days ago, the former host of Primer Impacto shared a video showing off a swimsuit that she had just bought and accidentally showed a little more than she intended. Now Rashel Díaz decided to show off her own bathing suit pic.

Rashel Díaz looks great in a swimsuit In the series of photographs that Rashel Díaz shared on her official Instagram account, she’s wearing a pretty pink bikini accompanied by a semi-sheer coverup, a hat, and of course sunglasses. The former Hoy Día host also shared a photo where she’s soaking wet after jumping into the ocean. In another pic we can see her enjoying the water in a hot pink bikini.

Rashel’s followers react to the photos «I share a little of what I experienced yesterday, a beautiful and blessed day. I spent it surrounded by my family and my friends, a celebration that simply would not change anything,» the former host wrote in the description of the series of photos. As expected, her followers showered her with compliments: «That light that radiates makes you look 15.» «Congratulations, you are a Woman of Examples.» «Bella Cubana» «We love you very much!» «Beautiful» «You are very beautiful and preserved.» «I admire you too much.»