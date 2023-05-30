Bárbara Bermudo resurfaces after removing her breast implants
Bárbara Bermudo experienced a difficult time a few months ago when she had to remove her breast implants after she was diagnosed with a disease called ASIA Syndrome. Now the journalist has shown how her recovery is going.
In a video she shared on Instagram with her daughters, Barbara showed her body a few weeks since the implants were removed. For now everything is going well.
«After several weeks somewhat isolated due to a process that I had to go through that I will share later, I tell you that I feel much better and ready for summer,» the Puerto Rican journalist began. «Today for the first time I feel comfortable wearing my bathing suit.»
Bermudo always been supported by her fans. «Many have sent me questions, concerns and have expressed their fear. Three months later I am happy with the results but most importantly I’m recovering my health little by little.»
Fans wish her the best
«I wish you a happy Saturday and I’ll be here soon to answer questions about ASIA syndrome, removal and most importantly what we need to know to lead a healthier life,» Barbara finished.
In the video you can see her wearing a cobalt blue swimsuit, and looking radiant. Her recovery seems to be going great, as she herself mentioned that she was on her way to the beach with her daughters.
How is her recovery going?
«Hello, happy Saturday, happy long weekend. Here I am enjoying a beautiful day in the city of Miami, here is my daughter,» Barbara said to the camera. «Let’s go to the beach and well I’m wearing a bathing suit for the first time, I feel happy.»
«Commenting on the postoperative process, I’m going to be talking about it, I have been a bit lost because it’s a complicated process.»
Her fans send her support
Her followers have asked her to talk a little more about her situation since some have gone through the same problem as the journalist: «Please share with us! I also had some complications after my explant and I feel a little frustrated.»
«You look very good… I’m recovering from a radical mastectomy and it’s not being easy at all but here I go one day at a time… I decided not to get implants… Blessings.” “Thank you for sharing your process with us.” “Hello Barbara, how beautiful you look, always praying for you.”