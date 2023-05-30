Journalist Bárbara Bermudo resurfaces after removing her breast implants.

She talks about what her life has been like recently.

What has happened since the surgery?

Bárbara Bermudo experienced a difficult time a few months ago when she had to remove her breast implants after she was diagnosed with a disease called ASIA Syndrome. Now the journalist has shown how her recovery is going.

In a video she shared on Instagram with her daughters, Barbara showed her body a few weeks since the implants were removed. For now everything is going well.

Bárbara Bermudo resurfaces after her breast implants were removed

«After several weeks somewhat isolated due to a process that I had to go through that I will share later, I tell you that I feel much better and ready for summer,» the Puerto Rican journalist began. «Today for the first time I feel comfortable wearing my bathing suit.»

Bermudo always been supported by her fans. «Many have sent me questions, concerns and have expressed their fear. Three months later I am happy with the results but most importantly I’m recovering my health little by little.»