ASIA syndrome: The rare disease Bárbara Bermudo suffered from
Bárbara Bermudo suffered from ASIA syndrome. She removed her breast implants in order to combat it. What is ASIA Syndrome?
Barbara Bermudo battled ASIA syndrome. In February, 47-year-old Puerto Rican journalist, Bárbara Bermudo shared that her breast implants had been making her sick. She tearfully explained that no woman should have to go through this pain.
Bárbara Bermudo, who was the face of Primer Impacto, shared a video saying that she had hit rock bottom and was having her breast implants removed once and for all.
Barbara Bermudo tearfully described her struggle with ASIA syndrome
Now, doctors have diagnosed the rare disease that was taking such a toll on the Univisión host’s health. “I hope that once my breast implants are removed I can say that I feel a little better. I think I have hit rock bottom with the issue of my health,” Bárbara Bermudo said in the video that she shared on Instagram.
No in her most recent video, she talks about her recovery. “Today is an important day because I am five weeks away from removing my breast implants #explanted Friend this is not a “fashion” it is a life decision. Here I share the emotions, the tears, the laughter, the doubts, and the intimate images even inside the operating room.”
What is ASIA syndrome?
Proceso explains ASIA syndrome, the disease that afflicted the beloved Puerto Rican journalist. Dominican plastic surgeon Orlando Vargas Almonte described what Bárbara Bermudo went through.
The surgeon had a conversation on Zoom including the former Minister of Public Health, Altagracia Guzmán Marcelino. Almont explained that “It is not a common disease. It is a disease that is suffered by 0.8 percent of people who get a prosthesis, that is, out of 200 people who get a prosthesis, probably one can develop this syndrome.”
Expert says ASIA syndrome doesn’t cause breast cancer
“Foreign elements, such as silicone and vaccines, present in the body, are what cause the body to react and produce cells to defend itself and act against the same organism,” added Orlando Vargas Almonte, stating that there is no scientific evidence to show that breast implants could cause breast cancer, according to Proceso.
“There is a table that defines the criteria for diagnosing this syndrome associated with the use of silicone,” said the plastic surgeon. He added if it is found that there are lesions associated with the implant, it should be removed immediately, noting that in very mild cases, it is not necessary to remove the breast implants.