ASIA syndrome: The rare disease Bárbara Bermudo suffered from

Bárbara Bermudo suffered from ASIA syndrome.

She removed her breast implants in order to combat it.

What is ASIA Syndrome?

Barbara Bermudo battled ASIA syndrome. In February, 47-year-old Puerto Rican journalist, Bárbara Bermudo shared that her breast implants had been making her sick. She tearfully explained that no woman should have to go through this pain.

Bárbara Bermudo, who was the face of Primer Impacto, shared a video saying that she had hit rock bottom and was having her breast implants removed once and for all.

Barbara Bermudo tearfully described her struggle with ASIA syndrome

Now, doctors have diagnosed the rare disease that was taking such a toll on the Univisión host’s health. “I hope that once my breast implants are removed I can say that I feel a little better. I think I have hit rock bottom with the issue of my health,” Bárbara Bermudo said in the video that she shared on Instagram.

No in her most recent video, she talks about her recovery. “Today is an important day because I am five weeks away from removing my breast implants #explanted Friend this is not a “fashion” it is a life decision. Here I share the emotions, the tears, the laughter, the doubts, and the intimate images even inside the operating room.”