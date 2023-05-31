JLo stuns in a sexy swimsuit on Instagram.

She was promoting her new Delola cocktail line.

People immediately criticized Jennifer Lopez.

Jennifer Lopez stuns in a yellow swimsuit while promoting her new Delola cocktail line. She just debuted her low-alcohol, low-cal spritzes for summer.

However, things did not turn out as the singer may have expected. While she looks incredible as always, people questioned why she chose to promote an adult beverage.

The singer is reclining on her stomach wearing a high-cut yellow swimsuit that accentuated her assets with a plunging neckline.

The gorgeous suit features deep cutouts on the side, showing off JLo’s inredible fit figure at 53.