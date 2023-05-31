JLo stuns in a sexy swimsuit promoting her Delola cocktails but people call her an opportunist
JLo stuns in a sexy swimsuit on Instagram.She was promoting her new Delola cocktail line.People immediately criticized Jennifer Lopez.
Jennifer Lopez stuns in a yellow swimsuit while promoting her new Delola cocktail line. She just debuted her low-alcohol, low-cal spritzes for summer.
However, things did not turn out as the singer may have expected. While she looks incredible as always, people questioned why she chose to promote an adult beverage.
The singer is reclining on her stomach wearing a high-cut yellow swimsuit that accentuated her assets with a plunging neckline.
The gorgeous suit features deep cutouts on the side, showing off JLo’s inredible fit figure at 53.
Jennifer López promotes Delola spritzes
In a second photograph, Jennifer Lopez wears oversize sunglasses and a retro head scarf as she shows off her amazing curves.
The super high sides accentuate her tiny waist and toned thighs while she shows off her new line of Delola spritzes.
Criticism rains down on her
People disapproved of JLo’s new line of low-alcohol spritzes because the actress famously doesn’t drink and her husband has had problems with alcohol.
«Uh… I thought JLo didn’t drink? But am I supposed to buy an alcohol that she owns?!” “You don’t drink, why promote it? Anything for money.» «So curious about this business decision… when your new husband has the story he has, and has been open about sobriety and the alcohol industry, genuinely interesting.» «Never comment on posts like this, but she doesn’t drink and her husband is a recovering alcoholic. What’s wrong with this photo? #opportunista,» are some of the comments left on the Instagram post.