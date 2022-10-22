OnlyFans video of Lizbeth Rodríguez shaking her booty in lingerie
A sexy new video of Mexican host Lizbeth Rodríguez. She showed off her charms on OnlyFans. Her lingerie barely covered her naughty bits.
It seems that the word “shame” is not in the Mexican host’s vocabulary. Well, her controversial and provocative videos keep people talking. Now, there’s a new OnlyFans video of Lizbeth Rodríguez shaking her booty in barely-there lingerie.
Her name has been involved plenty of scandals recently, although this time it is not about her alleged romance with the daughter of the popular Mexican rocker. Alex Lora or compromising revelations of her ‘first time’ with Celia Lora.
OnlyFans video of Lizbeth Rodríguez
On this occasion, a spicy video is circulating of the former host of Exponiendo Infieles, the popular YouTube show from Badabun where Lizbeth Rodríguez rose to fame thanks to her charisma and spark.
In the video, the Mexican beauty is wearing a very skimpy outfit and shaking her booty. According to the channel that shared the eight minute video, it is content that Lizbeth shares on OnlyFans.
The host shakes her booty
In the first seconds of the video, Lizbeth is filming herself. She’s wearing a cropped tank top that only covers half of her breasts, and a tiny sheer skirt.
Despite the fact that the host’s clothing left “very little to the imagination”, it did not stop there. During the rest of the video, Lizbeth Rodríguez decided to delight her OnlyFans subscribers by shaking what her mama gave her.
Lizbeth Rodríguez films herself dancing from a new angle
On a couple of occasions, the “happy and seductive” host showed her face. Likewise, the more she gyrated Lizbeth cheerfully showed off that she barely covered. She even teasingly lifted her skirt.
At the end of the video Lizbeth Rodríguez appears completely on the screen, still shaking her assets, making her followers and OnlyFans subscribers sigh.
Social media users did not hesitate to comment
Some users commented on the video re-uploaded a about a month ago on the YouTube channel ‘OnlyFans Lizbeth Rodriguez official which has almost 14,000 views and 170 likes.
“Deli Liz” and “When you leave Badabun” were a couple of the more tasteful comments on the video of the Mexican host shaking her booty. Click here to see the full video.